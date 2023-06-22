Nigerian singer Portable may not have imagined that he would lose his gadget and jewellery during one of his shows

A video circulating the internet showed the Zazu crooner in a helpless situation, complaining over the loss of his phone, gold chain, and wristwatch

According to the Street sensation, the crowd he entertained during a just-concluded concert stole from him when he jumped into them

Nigerian Singer Portable has landed in an unfathomable situation after jumping into a crowd during his recent performance.

The Street pop star headlined a show recently in Kogi State, where the mishap occurred.

In a viral video, the singer was shirtless amid his troupe as he cried out bitterly over losing his phone, gold chains, and a wristwatch.

Zazu noted that he couldn't explain how his gadget and pieces of jewellery left his body, but he was sure that they left him when he jumped into the crowd to thrill his fans.

However, Portable noted that he threw his watch into the crowd but does not know how his phone and gold chains left his pocket and neck, respectively.

Portable is known for his acrobatics during stage performances and never performs a show without displaying some of his rascality, which has apparently landed him into some trouble.

Portable's outcry stirs reactions

Netizens laughed over the entire situation while they wondered what might have led to the loss of the singer's properties.

everything_lipcare:

"This happened in lokoja, kogi state..I think he deserves it..he refused to stay one place and jumped into the crowd..and he spent about 15minutes allowing them touch him and they did all that..what was he expecting after that..even ogb recent lost his phone."

omotayor_x_:

"Hope say dem no commot the Aluminum wey Dey his teeths too."

big__lummy:

"I’ll be expecting a video of how it was done from him soon ."

king_vince_:

"You no sabi the kyn people wey de hear your songs? ."

officialnosaobaseki:

"They don reap my guy."

beyondfoods_fisheries:

"Den don use juju collect super star properties ."

angerlico:

"Street don run street street."

Portable buys Tinubu and Dapo's frames

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable shared a video showing the moment he purchased the frames of President Bola Tinubu and Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, by the roadside.

In the video, Portable, who is based in Sango Ota, Ogun state, could be heard saying he wants to put the frames in his office as he paid the seller N10k and added a few naira notes as a bonus.

Sharing the video, Portable wrote in his caption:

"Who Go Help You No Go Stress You ✍ Akoi Street Love ❤️."

