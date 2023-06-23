Jim Iyke's celebrity status did not stop him from stopping to buy roasted corn by the roadside like a regular person

In a video sighted online, the actor was seen talking to some children selling the corn and asking his people if they were interested as well

The highlight of the video is the actor's fully armed security detail on standby as he went about his business

Veteran Nollywood star Jim Iyke was recently spotted like a regular man, buying roasted corn from a roadside vendor.

The movie star dressed ordinarily and talked to some children who were by the corn stand.

Jim Iyke spotted buying corn by the roadside

Source: Instagram

Jim Iyke asked the person filming as well as others who were in the car with him if they were interested in the delicacy as well.

The actor however did not stand alone, his security detail, fully armed to the teeth, stood on standby by his side.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Jim Iyke's video

The video of the actor simply living his life stirred different reactions from social media users.

iykestoohot:

"Na big man be that oo."

d3brah_:

"He hasn’t aged."

maras_skin_secret_spa:

"He’s not allowed to eat roasted corn?"

elango_julie_:

"So celeb no dey chop corn?"

luxeopal_:

"All be people will soon start wearing head melt to disguise because I don’t understand every time spotted,spotted so he should not eat corn again chai "

fabricsbyedith:

"Odogwu Jim❤️"

fertility_matterz:

"Thank God say he no dey sell corn "

xelaoku:

"Corn wey dey sweet"

sixtusagwulonu02:

"I don’t understand say because he get money make he no chop corn again "

Actor Sylvester Madu slams trolls after video of him selling at Enugu market trends

Popular Nigerian actor, Sylvester Madu spoke up after he was spotted selling items at an Enugu market.

A social media user had recorded the film star selling second-hand items at the popular market, and it became a trending topic online.

In a new development, Sylvester reacted to those who laughed at him for trading items at a market despite being a movie star.

Sylvester replied by making a video of himself at the market showing off the items on sale. According to him, it is his business empire.

Source: Legit.ng