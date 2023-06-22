Ace Nigerian singer Burna Boy has broken his silence concerning the recent social media fracas that involved one of his biggest fans and music mogul Paulo

Burna, in his reaction, shared a post on his Insta-story with a laughing emoji with a caption of 5 million which was then followed by more emoticons

Recall that we reported about Paulo placing an N5 million bounty on popular music influencer Winco for insulting Davido

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Burna Boy has sparked reaction across social media as he finally reacts to music mogul Paulo Okoye's N5 million bounty placed on his fan for insulting Davido.

The entire debacle started after Winco had noted online that even if it was Davido's burial, he wouldn't be able to pull the kind of crowd Burna Boy did for his recent concert in the Netherlands.

Burna Boy finally reacts to Paulo's bounty placed on his fan because of Davido. Photo credit: @burnabiygram/@pauloo2104/@davido

Davido reacted to Winco's post enquiring why the Burna Boy stan wished him death.

Iyabo Ojo's new man, Paulo, who is a huge Davido fan, jumped on the trend slamming Winco and went on to offer N5m to anyone that could provide the location of the music critic.

See Burna Boy's reaction in the post below:

See the reactions that Burna Boy's post about the 5m bounty sparked online

@ajibola_aa:

"Money wey that guy suppose use feed all the hungry 30bg fans."

@mc_warri001:

"Burna boy na werey normally. Team obo we mant .like dis comment to prove to Dem say we're team 30bg."

@ogidan_topman:

"Burna they craze he fit give person 5m???"

@kiki_willbegreat:

"Nah just few sentence burna de use scatter everywhere."

@calmmind_ex:

"Scatter everywhere."

@_thedewaledebby:

"5million, no b money?, make Una rest."

@oluvisual__:

"Is Burna now happy someone wish Davido death because I don’t understand."

@teenahtonnah:

"Please I just want to confirm something,how una take know say nah Paulo he dey refer to?? You people think too much."

@0a1y4o7:

"BURNA be like drop 50M, we go find am."

@annysexy_4real:

"Why are they even looking for the guy, just internet rants though, it's not worth it."

@preshypresh34:

"I am loving this ,let the gbas gbos begin."

