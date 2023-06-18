Nigerian superstar Davidoa Adeleke has been entangled in a heated session on social media after a Twitter user decided to go back and forth with him

Legit.ng broke the news that the musician reacted to a viral Twitter post that said he would never pull a crowd like Burna Boy did in Netherlands, even if it were his burial

The grieving father quickly demanded to know why the tweep wanted him death for no reason, to which the user countered with a blast

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido will likely have a terrible day today, June 18, as he mourns for his late son on Father's Day and goes back and forth with a troll who picked on him recently.

Legit.ng broke the news that the Timeless hitmaker replied to a troll on the Blue Bird platform who wished him death by stating that he would never pull the crowd his colleague Burna Boy pulled in Netherlands even if it were for his burial.

Pictures of Burna Boy and Davido Credit: @burnaboygram, @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido asked the troll why he wanted him dead, and their conversation became viral online.

In a new update, the same tweep identified as @ winco_3 came forward to compare the DMW boss and Burna Boy, stating that the former didn't comprehend his initial statement and that he should get his songwriters to help him understand.

He wrote:

"I didn't wish you death; maybe you should call your songwriters to read and comprehend my tweet for you, did you watch the video, That crowd be like Wetin you fit Pull?"

See his tweet below

At the time the writer spotted the clapback, Davido had yet to give another response

Internet users react to the fireback from Davido's troll

Legit.ng shared some of the hot takes from netizens on the viral issue.

useful_herbs:

"Twitter troll, you are very w!cked and insensitive. Today is Father’s Day and he remembered his son today and is hurting. Is this the time to start bullying someone who is mourning?"

richie.richie127:

"Who be that guy ?? Shey he Dey mad Ni!"

favhostmikey_112:

"Whether you wished him death or not, this tweet is so insensitive and unnecessary just cos u want to attract likes and comments. Its too negative. Omo Nawa ooo."

meetemmanueljacob:

"Until they use someone as a scapegoat, some of these tox!c fans will not learn. Indeed, social media is a leveller."

veraifeomaejirogreen:

"This troll is not only foolish but is mentally unstable. You still come reply after the first rubbish you typed. Common Na. I'm actually a Wiz Fan but I love both Burna and Davido and wish them to keep representing Nigeria and Africa all around the world.

simeon.delight:

"No this is bad!!! David suppose arrest the guy."

Davido reveals his biggest disappointment in himself

Davido recently got candid in an interview as he spoke about his relationship with his wife, Chioma.

In a video making the rounds online, the Unavailable crooner was asked about when he was most disappointed in himself during an interview.

Davido seemed to get emotional before he proceeded to answer the question. According to the DMW boss, he was most disappointed in himself when he and Chioma got into a fight.

Source: Legit.ng