Popular Nigerian music executive Paulo Okoye has sparked a manhunt online after he announced a bounty placed on the head of a social media influencer

Pauloo announced a bounty of N5m to be given to anybody who could provide the location of Winco, a music influencer who is a Burna Boy stan

Winco was accused of wishing Davido death because of a post he made trolling the OBO of not being able to pull the kind of crowd Burna Boy did in Amsterdam recently

Paulo Okoye, billionaire music executive and hubby of Nollywood superstar, Iyabo Ojo, has sparked a massive reaction online after he announced a bounty placed on social media influencer Winco.

The bounty by Paulo was a reaction to Winco's post about Davido being unable to pull half the crowd Burna Boy recently pulled for his concert in the Netherlands, even if it was his burial.

Billionaire music mogul Pauloo sparks reactions online as he announces an N5m bounty on a troll that wished Davido death because of Burna Boy. Photo credit: @davido/@burnaboygram/@pauloo2104

Davido reacted to the post asking Winco why he wished him dead, even though he doesn't know him, nor had he ever done anything bad to him.

Pauloo reacted to the exchange noting that he was willing to give anyone who could provide the location of Winco N5m.

Fans react to Pauloo's bounty on the man who wished Davido death

@epepe.4pf:

"Send your acct I go transfer 8billion to support the movement I don vex!!!"

@c.e.e.j.a.y_:

"If you be my close friend, I need you to insult Davido asap."

@teiyimalenare:

"For those of you saying,' He should use the money to help people' Don't forget he's a humanitarian and that means he has been helping ppl before now. How many ppl have you helped with the little you have????...till you're in that position of doing something crazy for someone you Loved, you'll never understand!!!!!"

@ibrahim_nuhu_abdullahi:

"If na to help people una no fit give 5M but if na to impress for rubbish na dat one uh sabi."

@meratelivinglarge:

"5 million to find the guy wetin u wan do am? Oga keep your 5 million I’m giving you 10 million to delete that post."

@unwana_kingz:

"As a Fan, Make sure when you talk about Wizkid, Davido and Burna you don’t insult family or involve life- That’s a line that should never be crossed and I hope they use some of you as example. Public treatment so Una go learn. Focus on only the Music or shut-up. Nonsense."

@simeon.delight:

"Good idea, people hide behind social media to bully people so if dem teach one lesson others body go calm down."

@priscillia_oluchi_:

"I am just imagining what was going through this person’s head they made him pick up his phone and typed Down this . Like!! How? Why? Omo! This one weak me ooo I swear."

@tenovertenautos:

"Where those girls wey sabi find person secret relationship.. Oya oh come find this guy now for 5m.. use ur skills well now."

@oskijay:

"Normally. More bounty should be placed on his head. Play stupid games, then get prepared to win stupid prizes."

Source: Legit.ng