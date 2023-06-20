Larissa London, the fourth baby mama of renowned international singer Davido breaks silence and responds to the recent criticisms levelled against her by supporters of Chioma Rowland

The London-based makeup artist recently got a lot of criticism for posting a photo of Davido and their son Dawson to celebrate Father's Day

Larissa, in her response to the harsh attacks, fired at her, noted that the photo she posted was over a year old, and she could have chosen to share it way before she did

Larissa London, the fourth baby mama of international Afrobeat superstar, Davido, trends online after a recent clap back at trolls attacking her.

The beautiful mother of one slammed critics who had been trolling her for posting Davido's photos on her page with their son, Dawson, on Father's Day.

Davido's baby mama Larissa London has reacted to recent criticisms fired at her for posting the DMW boss on her page for Father's Day celebration. Photo credit: @larissalondon/@davido/@chefchi

Source: Instagram

Larissa got brutally dragged and was tagged as being insensitive for her Father's Day post. However, the makeup artist has responded to the criticisms noting that the photos she posted online were over a year old and she could have shared them earlier if she wanted.

After Larissa clarified when she got the photos, some netizens flocked towards her and defended the young mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many noted that she has as much right as Chioma to post Davido's photos.

See Larissa London's post responding to the criticisms she suffered for posting Davido:

See how netizens reacted to Larissa London's response about being insensitive

@evacomedytv_:

"If it was her child that died, won’t Chioma post Ifeanyi and Davido ??? Nigerians rest!!!!"

@veevogee:

"What’s the person’s business??? Is Davido not the father of her child?? Na my brother she for post??"

@winwith_emily

"Can Nigerians let these other women breathe? If David and Chioma were married before they got pregnant for David, then you can crucify them (which you don’t also have right to) Yes you love Chioma but the others are also humans let them breathe."

@tessymolly_01:

"She even try if it’s me I will post it ASAP haters go and hater- u can’t change nothing . Allow people breath."

@michelledera:

"So she should not post her son and his father ?.. senseless internet people."

@ito_han:

"That’s the baby’s father! Whether y’all like it or not! And davido agreed to take that picture whether recent or old! So whenever she decides to post it!!! Y’all restttt."

@sharonscloset_ng:

"You people should allow this woman to be I don't understand."

@chinenyeeleagu:

"Why are people mean to those other ladies? It's really unfair. That he chose Chioma doesn't mean others are sh!t."

@tastybakesbyoma:

"It's a lie, I saw the photo of that boy last year and he was not that big, linus mba."

Davido’s 4th baby Mama Larissa preaches, shares what her ideal man should be like

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Larissa London, one of the baby mamas of ace Afrobeat singer, Davido stirred reactions online with some comments she shared on her page as she talks about her ideal man.

The makeup artist also talked about the type of man that is her perfect spec. Larrisa noted that she loves soft men, a proper lover boy ready to die for her.

Larissa also further talked about the different attributes of love and why it is wrong to dishonour other women to please another.

Source: Legit.ng