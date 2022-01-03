A beautiful woman called Larissa London has got Nigerians talking on social media after some posts she made online

Larissa talked about the fact that not all relationships would work, adding that some were just meant to help discover restaurants

A follower then asked the mother of two if she was indirectly referring to singer Davido's baby mama Chioma

A woman Larissa London alleged to be singer Davido's baby mama has reacted to the allegations that she shaded Chioma Rowland.

Larissa had taken to Instagram story to organise a question and answer session. A follower then asked if one of her posts about relationships was meant for Davido's third baby mama.

She replied and said it was an old post, adding that she reposted it from someone's page. According to her, shading is for cowards.

Larissa London answers a question about Davido's Chioma. Photos: @thechefchi, @davido, @larissalondon

Larissa also noted that her post is the reality of many women.

Anothr follower also asked Larissa who the father of her son is and if she has his photos. The woman replied and said her baby's father has plenty of photos on his IG page.

