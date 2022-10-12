Singer Davido’s fourth baby mama Larissa London left netizens talking over a post she shared via her Instagram account

Larissa, in a statement, said she had had enough and vowed to speak; she, however, didn’t reveal what it was all about

However, some netizens are speculating she might be referring to Davido, who is now head over heels for another of his baby mamas Chioma

Nigerian singer Davido’s fourth baby mama, Larissa London, is making headlines over a post she shared online, which coincided with a time the love between the DMW label owner and another of his baby mama Chioma was getting stronger.

Larissa, a make-up artist, threatened to speak on Instagram Live as she stressed that she had had enough.

Davido's baby mama Larissa London threatens to speak. Credit: @larissalondon @davido

She, however, didn’t drop any hint on what she was about to reveal and whether it concerned Davido. But her statement comes a few hours after Davido splurged millions on a G-wagon for Chioma.

Larissa wrote:

“I’ve had enough!!! Coming on live tonight @ 7pm”.

See the post below:

Netizens react as Davido’s 4th babymama Larissa threatens to speak

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_callme_fatima_:

"Anything you say now will not effect Chioma and David's relationship ."

joanodenu:

"Chioma dey really give ona sleepless night ooo heard enough of what exactly dear ."

_toby_loba:

"Nah lie nah because they buy car for chef chi ."

leaddyskincare:

"Chioma has begin to pepper others o Chi with the sweetest soup!"

leaddyskincare:

"But Chioma has been there all the while,She deserves all the enjoyment she can get!!!! Make una dey calm down o✌️✌️."

lulusmooth:

"You have not seen anything yet, when you slept with him, you didn’t know he had someone. Or is it the car don’t worry ask other baby mama whatup."

official_tobivzent:

"See ehnn anything you Dey do in this life make sure say you get money and no allow money finish for your hand that’s all I’ll say ."

Davido's baby mama Larissa London celebrates son as he clocks 2

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, raised speculations that he is a father of four after his alleged baby mama, Larissa London, celebrated her son’s birthday.

Larissa’s son, Dawson, clocked two on March 22, 2022, and she took to social media to celebrate him by sharing fun photos and videos from his big day.

Also, on Instagram, the happy mother noted that her baby boy was finally two as she gushed over him.

