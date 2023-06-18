Nigerian comic queen Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, and her husband Ikechukwu have set out for their honeymoon after a successful remarriage.

Legit.ng reported that the lovebirds had a flamboyant second wedding after 10 years of marriage, and it was the talk of the town in Lagos State.

Pictures of Real Warri Pikin and husband Ikehchukwu Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Sharing the new development from their just concluded matrimonial event, the comedian disclosed that she and her man were observing their honeymoon outside the country.

Still in the sweetness of celebration, Anita appreciated her husband on the global day set aside for fathers.

In her caption, she wrote:

It's Honeymoon O'Clock ✈️. And it's Father's Day I am privileged to remarry the best fatherR since 2014. Happy Father's Day Ikechukwu. I love you forever and a Day. You Rock

See her post below

Netizens join to celebrate Real Warri Pikin and Husband

