A video of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe reintroducing herself in her new faith has gone viral on social media

The video interview was done at the Ramadan event the actress hosted with her husband which saw stars in attendance

The video which has since gone viral has sparked mixed reactions among internet users

Mercy Aigbe has gotten social media users buzzing with reactions following a video clip that has gone viral.

Recall the actress and her husband, Adekaz hosted friends, colleagues, and family to a Ramadan lecture.

Photos of Mercy. Credit: @therealmercyaigbe, @thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

Following the success of the event, the actress was interviewed where she finally confirmed leaving Christianity for Islam.

In the video, the actress can be seen reintroducing herself with names that included a Muslim title.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In her words:

My new name is Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. Meenah with an h."

Watch video below:

Social media users react to video of Mercy Aigbe

mz__seunfunmi:

"That one no concern me, na mercy aigbe I know as your name."

iamursllar5:

"Ara agbala mercy for unto person husband is well."

ladyrealtorzinnie:

"Hope there won’t be a different stories later by the time another wife enter because…"

official__jessie:

"Na here all of us go dey when that man eye go clear."

benny_lee04:

"Love wan wound mercy finish."

openspeaker_1:

"What if they later break up ??? Mk she go join native Doctor oooo."

l.tobiloba:

"I have never seen a proud Thief, gbokogboko onínanbi. I hope you’ll keep this same energy when another wife enters."

i_am_nova_kae:

"You would think some women will be wiser but love na ya mate?"

david_chibuzo_690:

"Ontop person husband."

"A woman that knows her worth stands strong": Mercy Aigbe's co-wife celebrates IWD, shares stunning photo

Mercy Aigbe's co-wife Funsho Adeoti's definition of a woman who knows her worth is one who doesn't measure herself against other women.

Adekaz's first wife made this known in a post on her Instagram page to celebrate International Women's Day with millions of other women worldwide.

Accompanying the post with a lovely photo, the businesswoman also added that a high-value woman stands strong with her head up high.

Source: Legit.ng