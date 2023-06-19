Actor Benson Okonkwo has shared his recent phone conversation with Yul Edochie's first wife May

Benson revealed that May, who has stayed away from social media after the demise of her first son, will be returning soon

The actor also said May sent her appreciation to fans who have been praying for her, which left many gushing

Nollywood actor Benson Okonkwo has left many gushing with a heartwarming message he shared about his colleague, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May.

Benson revealed he recently put a call through to May to check up on her as she continues to mourn the demise of her son, Kambilichukwu, some months ago.

Actor Benson Okonkwo says May Edochie is doing fine. Credit: @bensonokonkwo @mayedochie

Source: Instagram

The actor, who shared his phone conversation with May, said she is doing okay.

While she didn't reveal the exact date she will return to social media, Okonkwo claimed she would be back soon.

He further stressed that May was emotional about the prayers she had been getting from fans:

“She’s getting better and will be with us soon told her about your daily payers, and she was so touched and appreciates and said God will bless you all," Benson wrote in part.

Fans react to Benson Okonkwo's update on May Edochie

See some of their comments below:

grace.fortune.1048:

"Awwww❤️. God bless u sir n strengthen May."

rumby_evie_mtawarira:

"Will keep on interceding for her. God's covering upon her and her kids."

umunnag:

"She is in our heart and prayers, and we are waiting for her coming out in power ❤️❤️."

firma_de_wendyz:

"Allow her breath ."

rose_deepp:

"Queen of the universe, we can't wait to have you back, we love you."

nancymalata:

"@bensonokonkwo thank you for this wonderful update."

star_sky_13ng:

"You guys should stop updating people about this quiet woman. Leave this woman alone. Please find another content.... Stop showing unnecessary pity. I hate to be pitted."

