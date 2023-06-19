Davido recently had an exchange with a troll who wished death on him because of Burna Boy's concert

After replying to the rude netizen, another Twitter user tagged the singer and urged him to be like Wizkid and simply ignore on social media

Surprisingly, Davido disclosed that his colleague can afford to stay silent because he still has a mum

Nigerian singer Davido is one of the few celebrities who take out time to reply netizens on social media, rude or not.

The Unavailable crooner on Father's Day had an exchange with a netizen who while comparing him with Burna Boy, wished death upon him.

Netizens react as Davido talks about Wizkid's mum Photo credit: @wizkidayo/davido

Source: Instagram

In a new post, another netizen noted that someone like Wizkid would not reply to trolls on social media.

Lil Teo urged the singer to know that life has gone beyond the singer replying to everyone on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post below:

Netizens reply to Davido's reaction

mariam_oyakhilome:

"I feel like Davido is in his feelings today Ya all leave this kind man alone,let him breathe."

specialone_oscar:

"Davido is Davido, Wiz is Wiz, you can't compare them and both are legend with different characters. We Love you guys"

chimdihenry:

"David should learn how to ignore some trolls. Wizkid is so matured."

omalichawa__:

"Abeg u people should leave davido alone today is a difficult day for him…he is davido not wizkid..rain and sun can never behave the same."

mikkytorino:

"DAVIDO is going through alot right now, y’all just don’t get, Father’s Day brings back alot of memories and he’s recent one hurts so much it only takes nothing to be nice, just filter ur mind and be positive."

avery__grey:

"Yes wiz mama and pikin de alive and nothing bad will ever happen to them amen."

comradejerrbernard:

"Only if Davido can emulate Wiz in some ways. He should ghost trolls till they get tired.Tunde Ednut can relate. He used to hate on Wiz but now he’s a fan."

Billionaire Paulo places bounty on man who wished Davido death

Paulo Okoye, billionaire music executive and hubby of Nollywood superstar, Iyabo Ojo, sparked a massive reaction online after he placed a bounty on social media influencer Winco.

The bounty by Paulo was a reaction to Winco's post about Davido being unable to pull half the crowd Burna Boy recently had at his concert in the Netherlands, even if it was his burial.

Paulo reacted to the exchange noting that he was willing to give anyone who could provide the location of Winco N5m.

Source: Legit.ng