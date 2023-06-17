Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Vibez, has now shared a bit about his music career in a recent interview

In a video making the rounds, the music star spoke on how he blew up in the industry despite not having a record label

The video raised a series of comments from many netizens who shared their thoughts on his statements

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Seyi Vibez, has now opened up about his music career and how it all started in a recent interview.

A video went viral on social media of the Chance crooner speaking about how he became prominent in Nigeria’s music industry.

According to Seyi Vibez, he was born in Ketu but he started his music career in Ikorodu at the young age of 14. The music star explained further that he was just in secondary school at the time.

Fans react as singer Seyi Vibez says he blew independently without a record label. Photos: @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

He said:

“I was born and brought up in Ketu, I started music professionally in Ikorodu when I was in secondary school, I was just 14.”

Not stopping there, he also talked about how he was not signed on to a record label despite his success in the industry. According to him, his song started to blow up in Ikorodu around 2020.

He then went ahead to advise young and upcoming musicians on how they do not need to be signed on to a record label before their music can make waves.

In his words:

“Talking about record labels, I blew up independently. I was in Ikorodu like 2020, way back in Ikorodu then, my song started to blow up on the streets. So to me, I would tell the young artists that are coming up that you don’t need to wait for a label before you put good sounds out there and make sure people are listening. Till now, I don’t have a record label but I have management that puts my stuff in place.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Seyi Vibez saying he blew up without a record label

Read what some social media users had to say about the viral interview below:

iam_felixia:

“His talents pushed him tru, cos apart from all this his new style seyi Dey sing, his songs are always good I don’t know why e change mama shukura o.”

biodex__:

“Seyi or nobody argue with your keyboard .”

ms_monginda:

“Lmao like you know abi 6 billion But Seyi is doing well for himself.”

hameedyrn17:

“E no see person invest in ham ni jare .”

joeboy808____:

“If he sabi sing dem go sign ham so no Dey use record label dem disturb us here .”

__stepup_:

“Because it works for you no mean say e go work for others ko gbenu lo.”

lakastu1:

“Olamide no get record label deal and he make ,he no cast am,Bella also did the same but ur own don dey too much boboyiii shey nah peter obi pikin u b ni .”

badejoafolarin_:

“Na why he Dey sing nonsense be that.”

gravitas_23:

“No record label fit put money on you ni no be say you no like make dem sign you.”

Seyi Vibez buys mansion

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez recently became a homeowner, and he announced the achievement on social media.

Sharing a photo and video of the property on his Instagram page, the singer expressed gratitude to God for the feat.

He, however, added that he wished his mum witnessed his success and other achievements. Recall the singer announced her death in March.

Source: Legit.ng