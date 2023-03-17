Popular Nigerian rapper, Seyi Vibez’s mother has now passed on to the dismay of many fans

On March 16, 2023, the music star took to social media to share the terrible news of her death with fans

A number of netizens trooped to social media to mourn with Seyi Vibez over losing his mother as they consoled him

Popular Nigerian rapper, Seyi Vibez’s mother is dead.

Taking to his official Instagram page in the late hours of March 16, 2023, the obviously distraught music star shared the sad news.

The Chance crooner posted a blank image on his Instagram page and accompanied it with a touching caption as he mourned the death of his mother.

According to Seyi Vibez, the day she died is the darkest day of his life. He also promised to love her till he goes to join her six-feet under. He wrote:

“Today the Darkest day of my life March 16. I lost my ancestor ! ️ Love you till I go six feet mum ❗️RIP️.”

See his post below:

Nigerians mourn with Seyi Vibez as he loses mother

Shortly after the rapper shared the tragic news online, a number of netizens took to social media to mourn with him. Read some of their comments below:

Papaya_ex:

“May Almighty Allah forgive her sins ❤️.”

ooluwalogbon___:

“When I'm starting to make it my mother will not be gone.....”

mane_otf:

“Chai make my mama no die when I start to dey make am oo shati ramoni God I take God beg you .”

ikorodu_bois:

“Stay strong brother.”

aspenlawzee101:

“Ha! No more “mama told me.. Rip to his mom.”

ayo_ola_3:

“Not when he’s getting to the top... May her soul rip.”

bigbilliano:

“WTH , omooooooo, this is so so sad. How can she die when her son is the biggest thing in Nigerian RN, after all the suffer wey she go don suffer, omo this is sad sha.”

mofola___:

“God please, when it's time to reap the fruits of my labor, don’t let death take me away.”

jordanthewolfszn:

“Haba when he don start to dey see money, may her soul rest in peace.”

leemart_gold:

“Just when she’s suppose to be eating the fruit of her Labour came Death . Every soul shall taste death , it is well , may God Give him the strength to bear this pain.”

