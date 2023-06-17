Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu aka Shina Rambo has now broken his silence after going viral on social media

The movie star trended after a video went viral of him selling second-hand items at a market in Enugu

According to Madu, the people laughing at his hustle are foolish and he proceed to call it his business empire

Popular Nigerian actor, Sylvester Madu, has now spoken up after he was spotted selling items at an Enugu market.

A social media user had recorded the film star selling second-hand items at the popular market and it became a trending topic online.

In a new development, Sylvester reacted to those who laughed at him for trading items at a market despite being a movie star.

Fans speak on actor Sylvester Madu's reaction to critics of his business. Photos: @ejimaa, @sylvestermadu/ IG

Sylvester replied by making a video of himself at the market showing off the items on sale. According to him, it is his business empire.

He went ahead to explain that it was kind of a combined business as he showcased the furniture, generators, laptops, shoes, bags and clothes on sale.

He said:

“Let me go round, this is my business empire. Make una see, e get many things wey we dey sell, somehow, this is kind of a big combined business, see all the stuff we got, e plenty. We have laptops, we have generator.”

See below:

In another snippet from his live video making the rounds online, Madu blasted netizens who condemned him for selling items at the market. According to him, they were hoping to taunt him but it did not work.

He also added that people should appreciate it when they see others hustling instead of trolling on social media.

In his words:

“You stay on your keypad writing rubbish, dem just dey crase, bad market don catch them. That thing wey dey think say go be news, make I kukuma make am news by myself, very foolish people. Person dey do him hustle, instead of you to appreciate am, you begin to write wetin no get head.”

See the clip below:

Netizens react as Sylvester Madu blasts people taunting him for selling at Enugu market

Videos of the movie star’s response to his detractors soon made the rounds on social media and they drew more comments from netizens.

Read some of them below:

Teeto__olayeni:

“This man dey hustle with all honesty and some people find it annoying??? Help him expand if you want and stop making him feel less of a person.”

obi_obynoo:

“The man said according to his tiktok live this things he brings them from abroad and most times he gives it to people to sell for him they always sell and eat his money so he decided to sell for himself according to him he is not hungry and even when he was live another kpangolo boy was still Trying to video him he almost change am for the guy he said people should stop infringing people privacy make una hear word.”

lisavetaccessories:

“Brother I am proud of you.so you will sell out sharply by God's grace.”

nikky_ginny:

“The hustle to put food on the table is real, do what u must to survive.”

kodiateliers:

“God bless you, plenty.”

satoberryy:

“He has a passion for business, people should let him be .”

ufuomaojomaikreconsulting:

“This is the same industry where ladies act with this same actor and all of a sudden claim to have bought houses in choice locations. Kudos to him for not being ashamed of his hustle. This is a real man. It's those who are ashamed of their "true hustle " and can't publicly name what they do that should feel shame. Then tomorrow they will claim they have bought a house.”

tcexquisitelooks:

“God bless your hustle, Bro Nothing to shame here.”

vandutanko:

“Legit hustling…So proud of him.”

