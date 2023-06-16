Talented Afrobeats star Iyanya disclosed how a friend and colleague in the music industry sponsored his first flight ticket from Calabar to Lagos

The Kukere master, as he is fondly called, also mentioned that Kcee gave him permission to live in his house for two years

The singer revealed this delicate information during a recent interview with Naija FM 102.7 in Lagos

Afrobeats artist Iyanya is filled with gratitude and love as he appreciates his colleague in the music industry, Kcee.

The Kukere breakout star was seen in a recent radio interview with Naija FM, where he disclosed how the Five Star hitmaker was instrumental in his career.

Pictures of Kcee, Iyanya Credit: @iam_kcee, @itsiyanya

Source: Instagram

Iyanya claimed that Kcee provided him with accommodation for over two years after sponsoring his flight to Lagos.

He said:

"Kcee was the person who bought me my first [flight] ticket from Calabar to Lagos. And I stayed with Kcee for two years.

"So, na Kcee na him whine waist pass. I dey tell you since you no want hear na. We were together this morning before I came for this interview."

See the video below:

