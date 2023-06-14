Fast-rising Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Seyi Vibez's trends online after his latest album, Vibe Till Thy Kindom Come, stays top of the Nigerian music charts

Seyi Vibez's project going top of the music charts and staying there for five consecutive days is happening weeks after his arch-rival Zinoleesky had dared him to hit number 1 if he could

The pair had a significant fallout and dragged each other through the dirt on social media, with both singers making profound revelations about each other

Afro-fuji artist and performer Seyi Vibez continues to prove his mettle, staying at number 1 top of the Nigerian music chart for five consecutive days and still topping.

This is the singer's first time to go number 1 on the chart since his big break in 2022.

However, before Seyi Vibez's record-breaking project, Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Comes, dropped he was locked in a mortal battle with his colleague at Marlian record label, Zinoleesky.

Young Afro-Fuji singer Seyi Vibez continues his street dominance as he tops the Naija music chart for 5-days straight. Photo credit: Seyi_vibez/@zinoleesky

In a viral clip, Zino had made jest of Seyi Vibez, noting that the singer could never hit number 1 on the Nigerian music charts and even outside the country's shores.

See Tunde Ednut's post confirming Seyi Vibez's album staying on top of the chart for five days

See how netizens reacted to the report about Seyi Vibez topping the chart

Seyi Vibez’s beef with Zinoleesky gets messier, calls singer ‘Slave’

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that two of the fastest-rising Nigerian singers, Seyi Vibez and Zinoleesky, have been locked in a mortal battle online over the last few days making shameful revelations about each other.

The latest episode of the pair's fight has seen Zinoleesky allege that the new N500m mansion recently acquired by Seyi Vibez was audio, and he was yet to complete the payment for the property.

Meanwhile, Seyi Vibez, whose one most significant sell point as an artist has been that he is an independent singer, called out Zinoleesky, tagging him a 'slave' because of his label deal with Marlians Records.

