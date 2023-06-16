Popular Nigerian child group, Ikorodu Bois, trended online after a remake of a blockbuster movie trailer, Extraction 2,

The lead character, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth could not hide his fascination as he took to Twitter to gush over the work of art by the talented boys

In his viral tweet, Hemsworth acknowledged the boys, earning them another round of commendation from netizens

Chris Hemsworth has acknowledged the talent of popular Nigerian internet sensation Ikorodu Bois.

The group of young boys recreated a low-budget trailer of the actor's movie, Extraction 2, and it blew the minds of netizens.

Chris Hemsworth applauded Ikorodu Bois for movie trailer remake. Photo credit: @chrishemsworth/@ikorodu_bois

Source: Instagram

Hemsworth was not left out of the admiration train as he took to Twitter to applaud Ikorodu Bois and their creativity.

In his tweet, the Australian movie star joked about the creative group taking over their jobs because of the incredible remake.

He wrote:

"This is incredible. Looks like the @IkoroduB are trying to take our jobs from #Extraction2. Great work!!"

View the tweet below:

Netizens react to Chris Hemsworth's tweet about Ikorodu Bois

Almost every time Ikorodu Bois drop a video remake, it grabs the attention of the original creators, bringing up another round of discussion.

Read the comments gathered below:

@mideymidey:

"I have a suggestion, make Extraction 3 about them and also feature them... Come to Africa and make the movie , trust me it'll be the best chapter ever in this franchise... "

@ill_nojie:

"Deja vu moment for Nigerians "

@FlightCalm:

"Cool! We can't figure out where the original is?"

iamsupernaturalvictor:

"Naaah! The hardwork they put into this cannot even be denied."

a4dabledesigns:

"They are very skilled and even the Bible says the gift of a man will make room for him.........this is just the beginning for them for sure great to see Nigerians being recognised in positive light "

geenafoodiesandspice:

"That Onions gets me every time I watch this."

Clip of Bolanle Ninalowo’s scenes in Extraction 2 sparks reactions

A video showing the scenes of Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo in the Hollywood hit movie Extraction 2 mockumentary emerged online.

According to the details shared by Netflix Naija, the mockumentary titled Distraction: The Extraction of Don was inspired by the Extraction 2 movie, set to be released on Friday, June 16.

This raised questions among Nigerian netizens on whether the actor was indeed in Extraction 2.

