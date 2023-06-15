Reginae Carter, the first daughter of American rapper Lil Wayne, has sparked reactions in the Nigerian media space as a clip of her doing the Davido Unavailable dance challenge surfaces

The renowned Afrobeat singer, Davido reacted to the clip of Reginae doing his Unavailable TikTok dance challenge, sharing it on his page

Reginae joins quite a long list of international artists, including Chris Brown, Ashanti, and French Montana, that have jumped on the trend

As things stand, the song Unavailable by renowned Nigerian singer, Davido is set to be the biggest Afrobeat song of the year.

A strong proof of the song's global acceptance is the long line of international music superstars who have jumped on the Unavailable dance challenge, and the latest to join the list is Reginae Carter.

Reginae, Lil Wayne's daughter, trends on Nigeria's social media space as she jumps on Davido's trending dance challenge. Photo credit: @davido/@itsreginaecarter/@liltunechi

Reginae, the first daughter of veteran American rap star Lil Wayne, stirred the attention of many within the social media community.

While doing the Unavailable dance challenge, a clip of Nae in raunchy swimwear with a friend has left many Nigerians gushing over her beauty.

Davido reacted to Reginae's clip, saying:

"Nae said ITS GOIN global."

Watch the viral clip of Lil Wayne's daughter doing the Unavailable dance challenge:

See the reactions that Reginae Carter doing Davido's Unavailable dance challenge stirred online

@lifeoflagos_:

"Grand Cat’s daughter dancing to Old Cat’s hit song."

@iamtrinityguy:

"Timeless album to the world ❤️❤️Baddest."

@sosobraide.architecture:

"Take these things as normal. E no reach announce. Naija artists and music has already taken over the global airwaves."

@_mr.mej:

"Lil Wayne’s has such a grown daughter I’ll never throw kids in the toilets again."

@onlyoneblackguyonearth:

"Oga I'm unavailable nor get meaning go and listen to wizkid."

@___itzmimi:

"001 is nobody’s mate na . Davido can never do wrong in my eyes. Period . Timeless all season."

@yemisi911:

"This album is unbelievable. Released 3 months ago and yet feels like we've been listening to it for years.."

@vikaz69__:

"If na big wiz hit, na lil Wayne himself go deh dance, no b sister Weh we no know."

@iamshawnpee:

"Please without going back to watch the video. Please be sincere and truthful. What’s the colour of her glasses and top. No lie. Bcos you know where your eye ️ Dey look for that video as soon as you hear. Lil wayne daughter."

@samboiting1:

"If Chris brown our Modern Day Michael Jackson fit dance to it with Davido… who the hell are you!?"

