Portable is definitely getting the recognition he deserves, and just recently, the singer earned another award

Sharing photos on his page, the singer announced he bagged the West Africa Icon Award (WAIA)

According to the director of WAIA, Portable earned the honour due to his contributions and recognisable achievements in Afropop music

Nigerian singer Portable was recently recognised for his achievements and contribution as an Afropop artiste.

In photos on Portable's page, he was seen with the director of West Africa Icon Awards (WAIA), High Chief Darlinghtyn Momoh Umoru, who presented him with a certificate, plaque, and a medal.

Netizens congratulate Portable on new award Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Umoru described Portable as one of the special breeds adjudged worthy to be conferred with the prestigious honour.

See the photos below:

This is coming days after the singer welcomed a sixth child from another baby mama.

Netizens celebrate Portable

Fans of the singer flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Read some of them below:

idyongclasik:

"Congratulations Dr Zeh, I no even read wetin happen."

linqwa_:

"Na Grammy remain bayi."

chimuanya_obalim_obodo_s.k:

"Akoi Grace."

bigmido01:

"Joker person wey give you award put on agbada come "

adebzy30:

"I bet nobody read all that cation congratulation Zeh zeh zeh."

charlocomedy:

"Congratulations Wahala Wahala Wahala "

iamfootboss__01:

"Congratulations okikiola"

aje.entertainment001:

"Congratulations Zeh Nation. Weryre Olorin. ❤️❤️❤️"

skinny_pounds05:

"@portablebaeby 2 million followers soon"

linqwa_:

"Congratulations omo olalomi 1 of Africa ✌️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

forever_posted_in_trenches:

"Keep winning ika ❤️"

gbengaopas:

"And another one.. congratulations Dr Zeh."

colnight's profile picture

"West Africa kini???"

queen_ssharon:

"Omo. Who write all this caption for zazuuuu. Haha. Ogba phone handler."

Portable reveals he's slept with women advising his wife

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable reacted after a number of people advised his wife, Omobewaji, to leave him.

This came after the Zazu Zeh crooner made headlines for welcoming another child with actress Ashabi Simple.

In the video posted online, the controversial singer explained that Bewaji is enjoying herself as his wife, but people want her to leave.

He went a step further to explain that he went through his wife’s phone and saw that she had about 30 advisers. According to Portable, he discovered that he had actually slept with 10 of them. He said that they were people he had hooked up with in the past and later stopped picking up their calls.

Source: Legit.ng