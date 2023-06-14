Singer Portable has continued to be in the news after he welcomed a new child with actress Ashabi Simple

The Zazu Zeh crooner took to his page to address people advising his wife, Omobewaji, to leave him

According to Portable, he went through his wife’s phone and saw that he has slept with 10 of his wife’s advisers

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now reacted after a number of people advised his wife, Omobewaji, to leave him.

This came after the Zazu Zeh crooner made headlines for welcoming another child with actress, Ashabi Simple.

Portable took to his official Instagram page to address the issue of people advising his wife to separate from him.

In the video posted online, the controversial singer explained that his wife, Bewaji, is enjoying herself as his wife but people want her to leave.

He went a step further to explain that he went through his wife’s phone and saw that she had about 30 advisers. According to Portable, he discovered that he has actually slept with 10 of them. He said that they were people he had hooked up with in the past and later stopped picking their calls.

He said:

“To those people wey dey advice my wife say make she comot, there’s no space, the house is even full. Person wey dey enjoy. Now I con check my wife phone, she get like 30 advisers, I don knack 10 based on people I do hook up with and stopped picking their calls, they turned to my wife’s adviser.”

According to Portable’s his wife’s so-called advisers do not want her to stay and have peace of mind in her husband’s house.

He said:

"They don’t want my wife to stay at home, they don’t want her to have peace of mind in her husband’s house.”

Not stopping there, Portable added that people have been saying his wife, Bewaji, got married to a mad man. According to him, the mad man bought a car for her and is taking care of her. He noted that he makes his wife a strong woman because he is her backbone.

“They said she is married to a mad man, mad man that is taking care of her, mad man that bought a car for her. I make my woman strong you understand, dem dey call my woman strong woman, who is her back bone? Na me. Thank you oo, fake advisers, you have casted”, he said.

On a final note, Portable added:

“One man for all woman, all woman for one man.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Portable says he has slept with 10 of the women advising his wife to leave him

Portable’s video where he opened up about him and his wife’s advisers made headlines after it trended on social media and netizens shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

thelmatreasures:

“Don’t put mouth for husband and wife matter. Make una no Dey advise married people .”

Eziokwu_bu_ndu1:

“I blame the girls that still produce for this kind of man. Una no get shame at all.‍♂️‍♂️ if he doesn’t have money a lot of you won’t come close to him.”

ella._pretty6:

“Shebi I talk say na only portable be the only responsible celebrity husband alive una dey argue Oya see am baba don knack 10 adviser ‍♂️.”

beccaszn:

“Akoi phone handler! Akoi Bewaji Backbone! Akoi no 1 life support Na Mumu Dey talk put for this one’s their matter! He sure knows how to handle the polygamy thing! 5th baby mama loading.”

obaksolo:

“HOOK UP DON TURN TO ADVISERS.”

bum_bad_:

“African women, u can’t be like white, accept that fact that man fit marry as many as possible…. Na u as a woman go know how u go Dey compete with other wives. I come in peace.”

queenedenhazard:

“Wahalauna don hear? Enyin adviser isonu if she comot for her husband's house u don get another husband house for her?”

cici_odun_ayo:

“You have said it all. You are, her backbone. That’s why she can leave. If she leave hunger go wire her and her children.Trüth be told.giving any slight kpekus that come across your gbola belle is not the best thing. Try to behave yourself cos a time is coming. When you won’t be able to take care of all these kids again.these your laulau won’t last forever. Peace ✌️”

