Veteran actress Rita Dominic has put up a fun video of her jamming to singer KCee's Ojapiano song

In the video, Rita Dominic was seen enjoying the groove of the song, which is a blend of native flute and Amapiano

The video has since stirred reactions from many celebrities, including singer Kcee as he sweetly prayed for Rita

Nollywood star Rita Dominic has left many of her fans and followers gushing after she shared a heartwarming video of her vibing to singer KCee's trending song Ojapiano.

Rita could be seen in the video she shared via her Instagram page vibing to the sweet melody.

The actress also applauded KCee as she described Ojapiano as a jam and a half.

"Chilling and bugging my big and only brother Valentine yesterday ❤️❤️ #family @iam_kcee #Ojapiano is a jam and a half! ," Rita wrote in her caption.

Watch the video below:

The song “Ojapiano” is a new jam by KCee, a blend of native flute and Amapiano. It also comes with a thrilling melody and catchy lyrics.

KCee, others react to Rita Dominic's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the adorable video, see them below:

iam_kcee:

"God bless you sister ❤️❤️."

obehiinojie:

" She got the vibes, Queen of Zamunda."

iyaboojofespris:

"❤️❤."

enochsings:

"Your groove so smooth sis❤️❤️."

iam_mrse:

"Omalicha with the vibes ❤️❤️❤️."

lamiphillipsworld:

"Riri.. biko send my own buba in black!! ."

ijeomaizuora_okpala:

"Wow!!! @ritadominic Please where is Valentine Nwaturocha!!! It’s been decades!!! I miss our childhood lesson days at BTC ABA ."

manforall1999:

"Beautiful and excellent dancer❤️."

shillondapcy:

"Forever young ❤️❤️❤️."

admprojects:

"Queen Ri loves wearable art and we adore her ."

iyawoodus:

"U people are fine in your family sha!"

livingspaceglobal:

"The best dancer in the world ."

Young talent behind local flute on KCee's hit Ojapiano trends

KCee had Nigerians musing over his just released, impressive new single, Ojapiano.

The hit track, which infuses traditional influences from Nigeria's Igbo tribe with the viral South African Amapiano tune, was the rave on social media.

Along with Kcee, Ojapiano featured an indigenous young talent, Ojazzy Igbonile, who played the local flute popularly known as Oja by the Igbo people. It was produced by Jay Synths.

