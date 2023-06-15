Nigerian music superstar joined the debate about who is the best player in the history of football, which was between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The Grammy winner stated in a popular social media video that he does not watch football but had to make a choice when pressed further

The video of Wizkid asserting which of the two top footballers he admired more caused a buzz on social media with different observations on the singer

Nigerian renowned artist Wizkid recently sparked reactions amongst football fanatics as he picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who was his best.

Wizkid revealed this in an interview with Red Radio on Thursday, May 15.

At first, it was a little difficult for him to make a choice between the two top players, but when forced to, he ultimately went for Ronaldo.

"I don't watch football," he said. Ronaldo, I suppose."

When asked who he would prefer to bring back to life, Fela or Bob Marley, Wizkid said, "Wow! Kuti Fela!"

The Starboy also stated that he would rather have money than fame, and Nicki Minaj above Cardi B.

Not stopping there, Wizkid revealed that he was weary of Lagos traffic and that he would choose wine over spirits.

See the video below

Netizens react to Wizkid’s video

@Ayomikun_Or:

Wizkid chose the Goat CR7 . Real recognizes real."

Hunchman:

"The footballer wey Wizkid pick na my GOAT."

@bradleykelvin7:

"If na my idolo they ask : Messi & Ronaldo. Answer: You know Ronaldo is a very good friend of mine so I will have to pick him but I'm not saying Messi ain't good but I just gotta say Ronaldo cos he's my friend you know."

@VikkiP99:

"Wiz Choose Ronaldo, that being said Ronaldo is the GOAT."

@topboykiim1:

"Davido for done start to tell him story."

@Excelush:

"Thank God say he no choose between Messi and Ronaldo."

