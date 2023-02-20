“This One Go Resemble Wizzy”: Wizkid Finally Unveils 4th Son’s Face, Shares Adorable Photos
- Nigerian singer Wizkid is now a proud father of four boys, with his manager recently giving him his latest baby
- The singer put curious fans to rest as he finally shared photos, revealing what his adorable new son looks like
- The photo was also shared on his third son, Zion's Instagram page, and netizens gushed over the new addition to Wizkid's clan
Wizkid has finally shown the world what the latest member of his family with his manager Jada Pollock looks like.
The Grammy award-winning singer recently became a dad again with his 4th kid from Jada.
Right from the pregnancy till delivery, Wizkid and Jada tried to make the arrival of their second child as private as possible.
Taking to his Instagram story channel, the Bad To Me crooner shared photos of moments spent with his son who is a smaller and chubbier version of his older sibling Zion.
"Prince of Kano": Wizkid's 1st son Tife stuns in traditional northern attire, mum seen looking like hajia
Big brother Zion also shared one of the photos on his Instagram page, announcing his little brother to the world.
See the post below:
Netizens react to the post
lenoxjcaprice:
"My boys ❤️❤️ xx"
realest01____:
"That tattoo on bruh hand. Showing love to all his kids."
christy_empires:
"The tattoo on wizkid hand ❤️❤️"
young_ingram07:
"Omo this one go resemble wizzy o."
diran_fundz0147:
"What’s Ur Lil Brr Name Zion❤️"
starboyjr.1:
"He is growing so fast❤️"
tupearl_:
"This baby is not zioning at all."
gwarnboy_009:
"Lion no dey born goat."
boy_west14:
"Bro I thought is female self the bby is cute "
divinejames_:
"Fine pikin wiz just dey born."
gbqudus08:
"Zion now you will rest."
Wizkid's Jada lists all she truly wants in life
Jada Pollock, the manager and third baby mama of award-winning singer Wizkid, revealed the list of things she desires in life.
The singer’s manager first explained how she hoped to get everything she had ever prayed for.
Jada P’s wish list came with a determinant factor of age, which made netizens react differently to her statement, with many wondering if she isn't satisfied with her current lifestyle.
