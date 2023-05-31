Wizkid and his manager Jada P's sons looked cute in an adorable photo with their maternal grandfather

The boys, shirtless with shorts with their grandpa, seemed to be chilling by the poolside

Netizens couldn't help but gush over the beautiful photos, and some people used the opportunity to drag Wizkid

Wizkid's Zion and his little brother sparked cute reactions online with photos taken with their mum Jada's father.

From indications, they seemed to be chilling by the poolside with their shirts off and just shorts.

Netizens react to photo of Jada's sons and their grandfather Photo credit: @jada_p/@notjustok

Source: Instagram

Wizkid's sons smiled adorably in the viral photos, as their grandpa also grinned from ear to ear.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Netizens react to photos of Wizkid's son and their grandpa

beingmatie:

"They are so cute omg "

c.lock01:

"Nor go carry your granpa teeth oo!! Okay?? Kisses baby"

gigsandvibes:

"Sons bawo? The little one is a daughter na."

dukeof_sjw:

"Love this❤️"

saucieszn._:

"Second slide"

mobola0609:

"Gather here if you love Wizkid and his Kids"

charles_fearbaby:

"Why Wizkid short??"

_______wm7:

"Small bird "

official_zaddy7:

"The small birds."

carter_kinqs:

"Omo Wizzy too sabi this thing I need e plug."

simply_tiyan:

"Awwwwmy father in-law"

biggs4eva_:

"Jada’s father."

Wizkid’s new chain made of diamonds & sapphires from different world regions causes a buzz

Nigerian music star Ayo Wizkid Balogun who performed at the recent Afro Nation concert in Miami, thrilled fans with some of his hits, however, his new chain during and after the stage performance was noticeable.

In a new update by the jeweller Elliot Eliantte, the chain is not only classy but very expensive.

In a statement, Elliot revealed that the new chain he created for Wizkid was made using diamonds and sapphires sourced from different regions of the world.

The expensive neckpiece sparked different reactions, with many hailing the singer.

Wizkid takes Zion along on boys’ trip to Trinidad

Wizkid's third son Zion, his first child with manager Jada Pollock, loves to spend time with him, and their moments spark reactions on social media.

In a video sighted online, the singer was on a yacht cruise with his friends on what seemed to be an all-white boys' trip.

Zion, the youngest of the crew, was seen holding on to Wizkid as the singer and his friends danced to one of his songs.

Source: Legit.ng