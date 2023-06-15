Nigerian international superstar is sure working tirelessly to satisfy fans and Afrofusion lovers with his vocal dexterity.

A viral clip captured a weird moment when Burna Boys’ unreleased jam was played during an Instagram live session

Burna Boy, however, walked in on the moment to control the entire situation among his team members before it got out of hand

Nigerian global superstar is sure putting in the work to satisfy fans and music lovers with his talent.

A clip captured on an Instagram live video showed when his guys tried to listen to one of his unreleased songs but remembered they were on live video and immediately stopped the song from playing.

Pictures of Burna Boy Credit: @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

Unluckily for them, Ododgwu walked in at the instant the song was turned off to see that they were on Instagram live video when he queried:

"Una dey leak record?"

See the video below

Internet users react to the snippet of Burna’s song

chizzys_shortlethomes:

"Lol burna no wan hear anything."

officialkash3945:

"I remember when dj tunez leak wiz song for live video baba just dey smoke and drink for the same live he no even reason am ."

forthaglory:

"Make una no leak record ooo, Nigerians smart die."

mane_otf:

"Na everybody egbon dey vex for ."

lilzynco:

"All na plan work."

jboy0_07:

"This jam bad ooo."

akanooluwasola4:

"Baba change am for them."

Source: Legit.ng