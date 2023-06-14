Nigerian singer Portable's second son with his wife Bewaji is a year older today, June 14

The Zazu crooner took to his Instagram page with a post celebrating his son and gushing over him

Netizens couldn't, however, overlook the fact that Portable's son cried in every photo he posted

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has taken to social media to celebrate his son Opeyemi on his first birthday.

Opeyemi is the singer's second son from his popular wife Bewaji, and Portable dedicated a post to him on his Instagram page.

Netizens react to photos of Portable's son Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer, who gushed over his little king, expressed how much he and his mum love him.

The Zazu crooner wrote:

"Happy 1st birthday Son Of IKA Of AFRICA Oluwa Mi Easy ZAZUU OPEYEMI Badmus We are grateful for you and everything you bring into our lives. May your special day be filled with all the joys that you hope for. We love you so much. littlekingOmo Mama ZEH @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi."

Netizens react to Portable's post

While most people celebrated Portanle's little son, others couldn't help but point out that the singer's son was in tears in every photo he shared.

emilydorothy112:

"You no even wait make e cry finish see face."

badgurl_bella:

"No joy, he just Dey cry."

ohu_nenee:

"Na this kind photoshoot dem deh call e start with tears and ends with tears."

ashabi_simple:

"More good life darling, grow with Gods wisdom and good health "

moorecheddar:

"Can’t even pretend his father isn’t portable "

emilydorothy112:

"You no even wait make e cry finish see face "

kingroy1909:

"Who be the photographer "

omotoyosi.z:

"This one na portable photocopy Lion no Dey born goat."

desmondgold__:

"Everything about dis portable na wrong "

osasprecious_btc:

"This one na real portable see the strong face "

Source: Legit.ng