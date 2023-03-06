Even though his wife Bewaji complained about how cold Gambia is, he has promised to take her to even colder parts of the world

In a video shared on his Instagram story, the singer was seen trying to keep his woman warm after she hid in a corner

After getting Bewaji to come to him, Portable continued to tease her, and she giggled like a little girl

Popular Nigerian singer Portable is a different man around his wife Bewaji, and the switch surprises netizens every time.

In a video sighted online, the singer's wife was seen in a corner complaining about how cold the country they were in Gambia was.

Portable cuddles and comforts his wife in adorable video Photo credit: @portablebaybe

Portable behind the camera urged his woman to come and get warm with him, and tried to cuddle her.

As he continued to tease Bewaji, his Mama Zeh, who giggled like a little girl, Portable promised to take her to the UK and America soon.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

candy_by_wendy:

"I no fit laugh..so portable get mumu button "

ayoba_mi69:

"Your matured boyfriend no dey do this for you Leave portable and his ololufe "

officialomowealth:

"Just foggerit, Na trenches real love dey "

wunmiomotoshoo:

"Your classy, posh and learned bf’s no dey even treat you this way God bless you jare wahala musician "

glanuel_eventsandcakesabuja:

"❤️❤️❤️Aawwnnn iyawo superstar enjoy yourselves dear."

toyo_wealth:

"Make we no lie portable Dey romantic."

larmie_mesh:

"See love…. Dear Heavenly Father, I look up to you for mine."

obianujunwa_xx:

"Awww ☺️Portable is romantic ohhh "

aideeofaustralia:

"If cold wan finish you for Gambia how you wan take survive uk and us."

melis_sawagner1377:

"The real love belongs to the trench ❤️"

omoanawo:

"We go love oooooo hmmmm. He dey sweet me for body make yeye people go die. The love sweet meeee "

Portable gifts wife hair and phone for Valentine’s Day

Famous Nigerian street pop act Portable surprised his beloved wife, Bewaji, on Valentine's Day.

The singer paid one of the Instagram surprise vendors to oversee and deliver the package he got for his woman.

In the video shared, Portable is seen assisting his wife in opening the decorated boxes set before them.

