Small Doctor finally breaks silence as he reacts to the recent calling out from his fellow Afro-street pop artist Portable who slammed him with the tag of being a beggar

The Omo Iya Teacher crooner reacted to Portable's online slurs with a new song titled 'Igbaju Dey Pain Person', while also sharing a clip of a man shadowboxing

Small Doctor's response came hours after Zazu had gone online to attack him, revealing that he is now the new king of Street-Pop

As much as Small Doctor isn't famous for online battles or insults, the singer seems to have dropped some subtle jibes aimed at his controversial colleague Portable.

In a couple of posts shared on his Insta-story, Small wrote in a mix of Pidgin English and Yoruba that his slaps are quite devastating.

The beef between street-pop stars, Portable and Small Doctor seems to have been rekindled as both artist fire shots at each other online. Photo credit: @iam_smalldoctor/@portablebabaey

The singer, who had been relatively low-key lately, also released a snippet of a new song titled 'Igbaju dey pain person,' a rough translation of his response comment aimed at Portable.

As things stand, it seems Small Doctor is set to come out of his shell and give Portable a taste of his own medicine.

Listen to the new song which Small Doctor used to address his issues with Portable:

See the reactions that Small Doctor's post clapping back at Portable stirred online

@khaleafa__:

"Rn, portable is a better artiste and musician than SD. Make sd rest abeg."

@feronfrosh:

"Chey you fit handle portable one on one."

@pounz1:

"Small doctor you don price again..portable wey many police no fit carry even with weapon."

@mc_warri001:

"Small doctor don fade. Everybody dey find opportunity to come back."

@hibeekay9090:

"Egbon adugbo wan use him kid bro promote him song."

@tolani.jt:

"Portable Sabi sing pass this one joor."

@vina_entertainment:

"Wait for portable song to reply him you will know who is better."

@bobbyayo2:

"Hoodlums cats In the industry."

@mide_x13:

"This egbon wan use portable trend back."

Small Doctor reveals how he told Portable to do body wash for better appearance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls when a video of popular singer Small Doctor talking about how he advised Portable to care for his skin went viral and sparked mixed reactions. In the clip, Small Doctor revealed Portable was his boy.

He told him to carry himself like a celebrity and treat his skin better with a body wash to improve his appearance.

According to the singer, he advised his junior colleague to live up to his superstar status by rebranding and improving his appearance instead of looking like a thug.

