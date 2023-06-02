Fuji singer Wasiu Alabi Pasuma's son, Jeebolar, has made him a very proud parent following his latest academic achievement

The young man who just finished high school in America graduated as the overall best student with a 4.20 GPA

The feat earned Jeebolar valedictorian, and he shared a video of his speech and other moments online

Jeebolar, the son of popular Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, has achieved a laudable feat in his academic pursuit.

In several posts on the young man's page, he celebrated graduating high school top of his class with a 4.20 GPA.

The high-achieving feat earned Jeebolar valedictorian scholarship money of over $400k (N198,483,000million), and acceptance into over twenty universities of choice.

Jeebolar thanked his parents and siblings for helping him through school to shine bright.

He wrote:

"Finally!!!! Moving on to the next step of success. I'm thankful to God,My mom , My dad ,my sister and everyone for helping me along the way.I've received over $400k in scholarship Money and over 5 full rides and got into over 20 schools.Im ranked #1 in the school and I’m the Valedictorian with a 4.20 GPA .Commited to UIC HONORS COLLEGE Alhamdulilah ..Unto the next step..Forever going up. @officialpasuma @agbeke_sugarlip."

The young man shared a video of him giving his valedictorian speech.

Netizens congratulate Pasuma's son

realchelabrown20:

"Congrat idan omo idan."

2002events:

"I am super proud of you ❤️❤️❤️ UIC."

abike7526:

"Congratulations to you my dear son Jeebolar Junior Odetola Tia ❤️❤️❤️"

ms_wassy:

"Congratulations babyyyyy ❤️ super proud of you "

abdulsalamelindommy:

"Congrats to uu kip elevating bruh "

asakealaago:

"Wow congratulations dad would be so proud."

bukkysuccessabeni:

"@jeebolar_odetola congratulations son more wisdom."

ronkefatt:

"Congratulations son, more wins in Jesus name."

abbysequence:

"Wow……. You are a exceptionally great and gifted.❤️❤️❤️"

lizziemoib:

"Congratulations to you dear oluomo children no go see this, abegi learn from him."

