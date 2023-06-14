Obi Cubana's 15th anniversary ball promises to be an amazing evening, and he arrived at the venue like a king

The billionaire businessman shared a video of his arrival at the venue, dancing to music from traditional Yoruba drummers

Obi Cubana also revealed that the best man who stood behind him at his wedding 15 years ago is still his best man for the day

Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana arrived at his 15th anniversary ball before his wife, and he had a great time while waiting for her.

In a video shared on his page, the businessman announced that his anticipated night had begun and showed off his outfit.

Netizens gush over Obi Cubana's anniversary ball Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Rocking a white blazer and black pants like a new groom, Obi Cubana danced as traditional Yoruba drummers serenaded him.

He also revealed an important detail of the night for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Obi Cubana's caption read:

"Thank you God for a special day like this!15yrs later, my best man is still standing strong behind me!!@tooo_furniture_royale "

Watch videos below:

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's post

As expected, netizens took over the businessman's page, gushing over the beautiful event and his friendship with his best man.

Read comments gathered below:

dubyfranky:

"Let’s take a minute and appreciate the bestman. Bestman kept it real from 15 years ago till date! Definition of true friendship."

cynthia_kelz:

"A king waiting for his queen . May your union continue to be blissful. ❤️"

sirotul_hameed:

"You are like Yoruba from the skills of your step."

fablookz1:

"This is the kind of news we want to see here"

anzracakesandtreats:

" there are still good friends out there "

yhommy08:

"Love sweet ooo but wen money enter love is sweeter ❤️..Congrats "

_olaoluwa27:

"Congratulations to you and yours. More grace ❤️"

umeh3206:

"Congratulations to you sir may the good Lord bless your family"

tooo_furniture_royale:

"God is indeed good to us my Man ❤️"

Obi Cubana splurges millions on lavish venue transformation for anniversary ball

Obi Cubana promised his wife, Lush Eby, a grand ball for their 15th wedding anniversary, and the billionaire kept his word.

In a post sighted online, all was set to welcome guests to the year's most anticipated event yet.

From indications, the event went down in a garden transformed into a hall with canopies and beautiful flowers hanging from the roof.

Source: Legit.ng