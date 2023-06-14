Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido shook the internet with his recent revelation pertaining to extramarital affairs

The Unavailable singer disclosed in a media interview that he has another son who lives in London with his mother

Many who watched the video of the DMW boss talking about his second son thought it was unnecessary during this period

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he has a second son with his fourth baby mother, Larissa London.

During a recent interview, the singer discussed his children, saying that his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, has a brother who lives in London with his mother.

When pressed further about the boy's name, Davido revealed it was "Dawson."

Remember that Davido lost his older son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022 when he drowned in a swimming pool at his father's home in Banana Island, Lagos.

OBO confessed that it had been a difficult journey for him since his son's demise. Speaking to the interviewer, he said:

"I miss him every day; there’s tears coming out of my eyes every morning; you don’t have to see it.

"I look at myself in the mirror, and I said apart from it just being about me, I know how many people love me, I know how many people are depending on me.

"My son up there is looking down at me. Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world."

See the video below:

Internet users react to Davido’s revelation

Most of the netizens who reacted to Davdo’s video thought it was unnecessary and too early for the singer to speak about his second son, Dawson.

bryte.ike_nn:

"Omo this guy never write book ?? Ahh talk too much lol ."

_bhale_richie:

"Portable Promax ."

ceo_blaze:

"I love Davido but he needs to start listening to FEM."

the_high22:

"Wizkid can’t never talk like this."

officialmcsekere:

"Everytime it was crazy, wetin crazy?"

bestagada__:

"Waytin davido never talk?"

__lagar:

"This guy too dey talk."

