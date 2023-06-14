Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, has reacted to the ongoing Chef Dammy cookathon

The socialite gifted the young Ekiti chef N50,000 as he thanked her for making their state proud

Falegan’s move towards Chef Dammy raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, is back in the news over the trending Chef Dammy cookathon.

Recall that a young Ekiti chef, Damilola Adepausi made headlines after she was inspired by Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, to host a 120 hours cookathon.

Chef Dammy’s attempt was met with a series of reactions, especially backlash from people who felt she was trying to take Hilda Baci’s shine.

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing's ex-boo Falegan gifts Chef Dammy N50k. Photos: @hon_falegan_official_, @dammypas

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan, was one of the few who supported Dammy’s attempt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Ekiti politician took to his official Instagram page to announce that he sent Chef Dammy N50,000. According to him, she has made the state proud.

He also added that regardless of whether she wins or not, the cloud is big enough for everyone to shine.

Falegan wrote:

“The Ekiti Gurl wey dey cook @dammypas that token is for you. Thanks for making us proud, either win or lose the sky is big enough for everyone to shine . Congratulations to everyone that ever attempted. I will make sure u get an ambassadorial deal worth 500k -1 million Naira with @odf_foundation which will be renewable yearly according to performance.”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Opeyemi Falegan gifts Chef Dammy money

Falegan’s kind gesture towards Chef Dammy of Ekiti soon made headlines and drew mixed reactions from netizens. Some of them advised the young cook to use the money to learn how to be a proper chef.

Read some of the comments below:

kofz_coco:

“She should go for proper training with all these funds.”

nwangacynthia_official:

“If chasing clout was a person.”

teiyimalenare:

“Make she gather all these money go learn catering n etiquettes!”

pink.lips.balm:

“Na her pastor go collect that money.”

Omotolani__afisat:

“Cloutina it’s only GOD that can bless someone without screenshot.”

ambimags:

“I hope the pastor won’t collect all this money?”

godwinalfredp:

“We have serious problem in this country, Una Neva even allow Baci enjoy the record wey she break una don start una own...we have serious problem in this part of the world .”

whyeemcee:

“I just hope her pastor or manager doesn't take all her money.”

mabeautyspeaks_aesthetics:

“Givers never lack u will never lack ijn .”

Hilda Baci's reaction after being named Guinness World Record holder trends

A video shows exactly how Hilda Baci reacted when she got the news of her confirmation from the Guinness World Records.

The chef had anxiously waited after submitting the evidence of her cookathon for the body to verify.

She was in a car with her phone in her hand when she received the news that she had been confirmed. The phone fell from her hand as she cried and thanked God for the news.

Source: Legit.ng