BBNaija reality star Angel Smith refused to turn a blind eye to the way a male netizen celebrated celebrity chef Hilda Baci

The netizen, identified as Oluyemi Fasipe, in his congratulatory message to Hilda after Guinness World Record officially recognised her, shared a sensual picture of the chef

The picture, however, didn't sit down well with Angel, who took to her official Twitter handle to drag him

Big Brother Naija reality star, Angel Smith is making headlines over how she responded to a netizen on Twitter for sharing a sensual photo of the latest Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci.

The drama began after the netizen, identified as Oluyemi Fasipe, took to the microblogging site to join other Nigerians in penning a congratulatory message to Hilda.

BBNaija Angel Smith slams male netizen over Hilda Baci Credit: @hildabaci @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Oluyemi included a sensual picture of Hilda Baci in his message, which didn’t go down well with Angel.

BBNaija Angel reacts to fan congratulatory message to Hilda Baci

The reality TV star, in a reaction, called the netizen a silly rat as she claimed he chose to ‘belittle’ Hilda's achievement by using a sensual photo.

“You guys are so obtuse on purpose. If it were a man that won this, would you post a picture of him shirtless with boxers on at the pool to tell him congratulations or would you act like a normal human being?," Angel queried.

Netizens react to BBNaija's Angel exchange with Hilda Baci's fan

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jisolabrandboss:

"That’s how to defend your gender ! You do it stating facts ."

abjluxuryhub:

"An Agbaya... Before he had to post, he was lustfully admiring Hilda... I'm embarrassed on his behalf. He's attempting to make Hilda look bad with this, but he just makes himself look bad instead. a married man without respect."

ksolo_hitz:

"If she posted it on the internet why is the lady personalizing it. The main koko he was trying to congratulate her and that ends it."

ademola_majesty:

"Psychology is the scientific study of human mind. Angel’s right! ."

d_kachukwu:

"Hilda made the picture public herself."

