Popular Nigerian comedian, Layi Wasabi, has now made headlines over his comments about Ekiti’s Chef Dammy who is trying to beat Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record attempt.

It all started when Dammy trended online after she started her own cookathon with the aim of cooking for 120 hours compared to Hilda Baci’s 100 hours.

The Ekiti chef’s goal seemed to upset a number of netizens and Hilda shared her thoughts about it online.

Comedian Layi Wasabi after publicly praying for Chef Dammy's failure. Photos: @layiwasabi, @hildabaci, @dammypas

Hilda commended Dammy’s bravery at making an attempt at breaking the record and encouraged her to inspire others. However, Layi was not having it.

The comedian reacted to Hilda’s post by praying to God to make Chef Dammy fail. He tweeted:

“If your brand no fit talk am, my own brand fit. Hence, if this attempt will take this record away from you, God will make her fail.”

Layi Wasabi apologises to Chef Dammy

Layi’s tweet however did not seem to age well and he took to his Twitter page to publicly tender his apology.

According to the comedian, it was wrong to have wished failure on the Ekiti chef and he apologised to her and every other person he offended with his earlier comment.

He wrote:

“No matter how I felt yesterday, It was very wrong to have wished Damilola failure - “dreams are unique to each individual”. I publicly apologize to her and everyone I let down with such outrage. I believe we are all God’s children and God blesses all.”

See his tweet below:

Swipe to see his initial tweet below:

Netizens react as Layi Wasabi apologises to Chef Dammy after praying for her failure

Read what some social media users had to say about Layi’s apology to Chef Dammy below:

Stevendarniel:

“Not him getting canceled Twitter is not for the weak.”

Shes_ayobami:

“You owe her no apology abeg ,you were just blunt.”

Donalds_bank:

“I will unfollow him immediately.”

veekalen:

“But wishing someone failure is actually not right,no matter what. She didn’t steal anything,she didn’t show bumbum on ig,na cook she Dey cook yet,una Dey abuse her. You can joke about it but wishing her failure is not right at all.”

director_martins:

“You threw your own brand under the bus because of Hilda’s. Savior of the world, welldone Sir.”

stanalieke:

“The sky is big enough to accommodate everybody. We can both have chef Hilda and also have Chef Dammy and they can both be excelling in their individual spaces.”

fran6ix000:

“As tall as layi, he folded to twitter drag .”

Joewhite4u:

“Sometimes e good to think future, before hand scratch you to type nonsense sha.”

twenty03_boxes:

“Layi, you said what most of them are afraid to say....you no owe them apology abeeeeg.... we all know the Ekiti cookathon na clout.”

Da_hypequeen:

“Lol I would’ve had more respect if you stood your ground. No matter how you look or seem, as long as you mean it. Full chest till infinity please.”

Kiddwaya's mum drums support for Ekiti's Chef Dammy

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Kiddwaya's mum, Susan, has taken to social media to drum support for Chef Damilola Adeparusi, also known as Chef Dammy, who seems to be close to reaching her 120-hour cooking target.

Sharing a picture of the Ekiti chef on her social media timeline, Kiddwaya's mum said Dammy was inspired by Hilda Baci and deserved to be commended.

Susan also expressed her love for Dammy's originality.

