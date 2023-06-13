A trending video has shown Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci reacting when she received the news of becoming a record holder

The chef was in a car with her phone in her hand when the good news got to her and she started screaming in a loud voice

Nigerians on Twitter have rallied to celebrate with her, as many said she hugely deserved her record title

A video shows exactly how Hilda Baci reacted when she got the news of her confirmation from the Guinness World Records.

The chef had anxiously waited after submitting the evidence of her cookathon for the body to verify.

Hilda Baci gives glory to God after being confirmed by the Guinness World Records. Photo credit: Twitter/@yabaleftonline.

Source: Twitter

The cookathon took place in May, and the chef gathered her evidence and submitted it to the body in the same month.

She had cooked for 100 hours, according to her own records, but the Guinness World Records said it could only award her 93 hours and 11 minutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Giving reasons as to how it arrived at the conclusion, the body said there was a miscalculation in Hilda's allowed resting time of five minutes.

Hilda Baci celebrates her record win

Nevertheless, a new video shows the chef jubilant when the news got to her.

She was in a car with her phone in her hand when she received the news that she had been confirmed.

The phone fell from her hand as she cried and thanked God for the news. The video was shared by @yabaleftonline.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Hilda sheds tears after being confirmed by Guinness World Records

@chi_agozie7 said:

"With the way this thing is so popular, someone else will break it soon."

@uniquesaviour_b reacted:

"Congratulations Hilda! It’s now official on the Guinness World Records platform."

@itoro_Ngozi said:

"That is feeling of winning. The best feeling in the world. You deserve it."

Man tells Chef Dammy to stop cooking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man offered to give Chef Dammy N1 million to stop cooking.

The man said Dammy should have waited for Hilda to get her confirmation before starting to cook.

Apparently, Chef Dammy rebuffed his offer because she has since cooked for more than 100 hours.

Source: Legit.ng