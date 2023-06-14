Popular Indian celebrity chef Lata Tondon finally reacts to Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record confirmation as she updates her social media bio

Lata, who used to be the former holder of the longest individual cooking marathon, the record was usurped by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci

Hilda was announced as the new record holder by GWR yesterday, June 13, 2023, which has led to a reaction from Lata Tondon as she deleted her former post congratulating the Nigerian

Internationally famous Indian Chef Lata Tondon has finally broken her silence as she reacts to Guinness World Record verifying Hilda Baci as the new longest-cooking marathon record holder.

Lata, in response to the declaration, has updated her Instagram biography removing the record from it, while also going ahead to delete her previous post congratulating Hilda Baci.

Former GWR holder, Indian chef Lata Tondon finally reacts to Hilda Baci deposing her. Photo credit: @hildabaci/@latatondon/guinnessworldrecord

See the updated Chef Lata's Instagram page below:

