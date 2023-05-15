The Guinness World record holder for the longest cooking time ever has sent a message to Nigeria's Hilda Baci

Hilda has been cooking for over four days in Lagos to break Lata's long-standing record

In a video which she shared via her official Instagram page, Lata penned down words of encouragement to Hilda Baci

Lata Tondon, the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, has shown her support to Hilda Baci.

Hilda Baci has presently broken Lata Tondon's record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Lata Tondon sends message to Hilda Baci

Source: Instagram

The journey which started on May 11th in Lagos state witnessed Hilda Baci going through different levels of stress and emotional torture to break the existing record.

Tondon set a record when she cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in India in 2019, but Baci has cooked for over 87 hours and still counting.

Tondon, in her message to Hilda Baci, gave her a shout-out on Instagram and wished her all the best.

"All the best Hilda. Hope to see you on official site of Guinness Book Of World Record soon!", she posted with a video.

Social media reactions

_lizadenny said:

"Your comment section is about to feel the love from Nigerians."

Cyril_unusual stated:

"Before una wan show unasef, read her Bio, it's says "7 other records" this woman na IDAN."

Soyoufoundshayne reacted:

"From one Queen to another, thanks for showing your support to Hilda, Nigerians appreciate you."

Annie_austine_ said:

"Much love from Nigeria."

Msjules__ added:

"Nigerians are about to flood your comment section in 3 2 1. IDAN dey always represent. IDAN no dey dull at all."

Fadekemiashiru added:

"Women supporting women."

