The former Guinness World Record (GWR) holder for the longest cooking marathon, Lata Tondon, has put a heartfelt message begging Nigerians

Lata, in her message, begged Nigerians to be patient with GWR as they try to ascertain all the necessary conditions for Hilda Baci to be bestowed with the title which was used to be hers

The Indian chef, in her message, noted that she doesn't see the GWR as a competition and wishes no one no harm because she sees it all as just a record

While the wait is on for the Guinness World Record (GWR) to confirm if celebrity chef Hilda Baci holds the new record for the longest Cook-a-thon, the current holder, Indian cook Lata Tondon speaks out against the constant attacks from Nigerians on her page.

Lata Tondon, in a post shared on her page, begged Nigerians to please maintain peace and sheath the attacks that were being hurled at her on her page while they wait for GWR to confirm if, indeed, Hilda met all the requirements to usurp her as the new record holder.

Indian chef and cook-a-thon record holder Lata Tondon has put a public statement begging Nigerians to stop insulting her after Hilda Baci surpassed her feat. Photo credit: @hildabaci/@cheflatatondon

Source: Instagram

The Indian chef noted in her public plea that she is peace-loving and sees no reason for the attacks.

See Lata Tondon's post begging Nigerians below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Lata Tondon's post begging Nigerians

@favourug:

"I saw some derogatory comments by Nigerian on her page, like why some of you are just ill mannered…"

@antookonkwo:

"Exactly it’s not a competition. The things some people are saying about her on twitter as if she’s a villain. If someone breaks Hilda’s record now, how would we feel if their country’s people start making jest of Hilda. Nigerians can be so unruly and embarrassing."

@ladyque_1:

"Nigerians should calm down abeg. Make dem no go disqualify our babe.'

@vanessaoflagos:

"Nigerians should stop acting silly please… this isn’t funny."

@bummy_kike:

"Nigerians must show their self sha."

@julezobi:

"Nigerians don’t love peace ooo dem like vawulence oooo."

@obaksolo:

"Nigerians don show this woman VAWLENCE, National Trademark."

@abjluxuryhub:

"Calm down Nigerians, everywhere else there is a proper process, unlike here where they declare the president at midnight."

@callme__aya:

"Going under the woman’s post to constitute nuisance is completely distasteful. Are y’all even thinking? Because if y’all are y’all would give this Icon accolades! She inspired Hilda."

@aniomaman:

"But why are Nigerians leaving such comments on her page, so unnecessary!"

Lata Tondon breaks silence as Nigeria's Hilda Baci smashes her Guinness World Record, video trends

Meanwhile, Lata Tondon, the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, has shown her support for Hilda Baci.

Hilda has broken Lata Tondon's record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The journey, which started on May 11th in Lagos state, witnessed Hilda Baci going through different stress levels and emotional torture to break the existing record.

Source: Legit.ng