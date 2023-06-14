A video of Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, showing off her impressive dance moves has stunned netizens

The beautiful woman rocked a white top and jeans trouser as she showed appreciation to her fans

This is coming shortly after the chef's 100-hour cook-a-thon was verified by Guinness World Records

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has expressed her utmost gratitude to her fans after breaking a world record.

The chef's 100-hour cook-a-thon at Lekki, Lagos state was yesterday, verified by Guinness World Records.

Hilda Baci whines her waist sweetly Photo credit: Hilda Baci/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Recall, Hilda Baci began making headlines on social media after the announcement of her cook-a-thon was made public.

Shortly after completing the feat, there has been tension in the social media space as everyone awaited a positive response from Guinness.

Her record was finally approved by the World Records management and Hilda did not fail to appreciate her supporters.

A video shared by the chef on TikTok showed her dancing and whining her waist with so much excitement.

Reactions as Hilda Baci whines her waist in video

@bigwiz03 said:

"Chef dammy dey come."

@gabraw7 wrote:

"Hilda shey u dey watch chef Dami prankathon."

@ladypromiseee said:

"Your Angel must have gotten a promotion and some side eyes from others. You’re on fire."

@ezigbobryan stated:

"You see that girl wey one break ur record."

@ozilo2 said:

"Love u baby im soo happy for d news I had just nw soo sooo soooo soooooo happyyyyyyyu love u more my inlaw."

@yenni_ccies reacted:

"Why’s she not verified here too? Congratulations chef BACI."

@amoduzainab247 stated:

"Congratulations. Miss Hilda more wins blessings happiness joy promotion progress prosperity blessings AMEN AMEN AMEN."

@iamemuesiri added:

"Congratulations Hilda. That award is two in one. Longest standing and longest cooking. You made me know that I can achieve whatever I set my mind 2 do."

Hilda Baci dances in her car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has caused a frenzy online with her recent video shared online. The beautiful lady in the viral video sat inside her car and showcased her dance moves to the excitement of netizens.

This is coming weeks after she broke the record for the longest cooking hours by an individual. Hilda smashed the record which was previously held by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos state.

Tondon had made meals for 87 hours, 45 minutes and 00 seconds, but Hilda surpassed her record after cooking for 100 hours. In a recent video shared by UcheyG on Twitter, the chef was spotted dancing excitedly inside her car. The clip was shared with the caption: "E be like say good news Dey ooo."

Source: Legit.ng