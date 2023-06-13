Popular celebrities Davido, Tiwa Savage, Paul of Psquare and Burna Boy joined former NFF president Amaju Pinnick to celebrate his daughter's right birthday

A video shared by Pinnick showed Paul and Davido in a fun video with the birthday celebrant and her friends

Another clip showed the moment Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage sent birthday wishes to the celebrant via video call

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has shared an adorable video from his daughter Emififen’s private 8th birthday party.

The video shared by Pinnick showed music stars Davido and Paul Okoye of Psquare on ground as they joined the celebrants and her friends to the Unavailable dance move.

Amaju Pinnick expresses gratitude to Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage & Paul Okoye as they celebrate his daughter. Credit: @amajumelvinpinnick @davido @burnaboygram @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Appreciating the celebrities who joined him in celebrating his daughter, Pinnick also appreciated Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage and Grammy award winner Burna Boy who sent birthday wishes to his daughter via video calls.

Sharing the video, the former NFF president wrote in his caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"It was a rare privilege to have Afrobeat superstar and humility personify, Davido paid a surprise visit to our home for Emififen's 8th birthday celebrations. Another superstar, Paul ( Psquare), also surprisingly showed up. We are grateful. The pride of Africa and rave of the moment, Burna Boy, called in to speak with Fifen,so also is the global queen of Afribeat, Tiwa Savage. We are thankful."

Watch the video he shared below:

Netizens react as Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, and Paul Okoye of Psquare celebrate Amaju Pinnick's daughter

See some of their comments below:

the_realtor_salt:

"You no pick my own when I called ."

danidel_ariinze:

"Happy Birthday tto you Fifen, Gods Grace shall always be with you❤️."

legendary_sg:

"How can you just on this David,man heart is so pure I just pray God gives him tiwns in return cause I was thinking what’s going be going on in his mind seeing the set of his son like this……"

kaniwithgrace:

"So beautiful to behold ."

Psquare brothers tackle each other as they react to Davido's Maybach

Legit.ng reported how Davido was seen with PSquare brothers, at an event he attended in his newly acquired luxurious Maybach Mercedez Benz.

The new ride, which cost the singer nearly half a billion naira, was quite a sight that left the PSquare brothers drooling.

One of the music duo, Paul Okoye, better known as King Rudy, while welcoming Davido, bragged that he was also set to get himself one of the limited editions of the Virgil Abloh, and his brother Jude reacted, saying, "Na lie."

Source: Legit.ng