A video showing the moment socialite Pretty Mike arrived at comedian Real Warri Pikin's wedding is trending online

Pretty Mike is popular for his controversial lifestyle, and he didn't fail to deliver as he arrived at the party with pot, ingredients and a human being he intended to cook

The video has since sparked reactions, with some netizens blaming Warri Pikin and her hubby for inviting the socialite

Popular Lagos-based socialite, Pretty Mike has caused a stir with a video of his arrival at comedian Real Warri Pikin's wedding on Saturday, June 10.

Pretty Mike was seen arriving at the party with a big pot, spoon, ingredients and a man he intended to cook at the party.

Pretty Mike takes cookathon to Real Warri Pikin's wedding. Credit: @prettymikeoflagos @hildabaci @realwarripikin

The socialite seems to have taken a cue from the trending 'cookathon' on the Nigerian social media space.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, the socialite added a caption that read:

“No matter how hard it gets, trust me, it will never get as bad as you and I having each other for lunch and dinner , congratulations @realwarripikin and her Hubby #anike2023."

Video of Pretty Mike's arrival at Warri Pikin's wedding stirs reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, including a comment from celebrity chef Hilda Baci, who simply wrote:

"My brother ."

nedu_official:

" pretty mike ogini kwanu."

mauriz_official:

"is this not too extreme on someone’s day?"

sandy_couture1:

"They don leave people weh Dey do wedding Dey watch mike ."

rhiks_place:

"i can’t anymore what is this my brother ? This is the height of it all."

princefuhadoloto:

"Baba Werey ni bobo yi ."

iluvmilyf:

"@prettymikeoflagos It’s how you managed to keep a straight face for me."

alfreda_nwaobiara:

"Everybody just Dey cook for this country ."

Warri Pikin and hubby renew marital vow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Real Warri Pikin left tongues wagging over a cute video from her second wedding to her husband Ikechukwu, which took place on Saturday, June 6, in Lagos state.

Before the special day, Warri Pikin had been sharing lovely pictures with her fans and followers.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the comedian shared a new video from the occasion as she was rocking a white gown while confirming that her marriage renewal had been done.

Source: Legit.ng