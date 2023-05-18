Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido has got people talking after his recent visit to the home of the music brothers P-Square in his new limited edition Maybach Virgil Abloh

During the visit, King Rudy was on hand to welcome Davido while telling him as he drove in that he would be the next person to buy the car in Nigeria

According to reports, the car cost the OBO over $600,000 and over $120,000 to ship from the United States to Nigeria

A viral clip of ace International Afrobeat superstar, Davido visiting his senior colleagues, the P-Square brothers, with his newly acquired luxurious Maybach Mercedez Benz sets tongues wagging online.

The new ride, which cost the singer nearly half a billion, was quite a sight that left the Square brothers drooling.

Ace singer Davido visits the P-Square brothers at their home with his new car, Maybach Mercedez Benz. Photo credit:iamkindrudy

One of the music duo, Paul Okoye, better known as King Rudy, while welcoming Davido, bragged that he is also set to get himself one of the limited editions of the Virgil Abloh, and his brother Jude reacted, saying, "Na lie."

'Why didn't he come down' - Fans react to clip as Davido greets King Rudy inside his Maybach

During the visit, fans couldn't help but notice that the DMW boss Davido didn't get out of his car to greet the Square brothers rather he exchanged pleasantries with them from inside his Maybach.

Also, it was noticed that it wasn't Davido that drove the Maybach because of how technical it is.

Watch the clip below of Davido's visit to the Okoyes below:

See the reactions the viral video stirred online

@tkinzystar:

"Money good o!!! May God wey do their own, do it for me and my real ones."

@smurfamy:

"Why isn't he coming down from the car."

@leeeymarrrrh:

"The rich keep visiting the rich nawa."

@correctaboki_:

"This one na original motor oo."

@_jason_aldean110:

"This werey sha dey go where dem no call ham just to show off and promote his floppy trash called album."

@oluwapelumi_music:

"See how rich men talk to each other ❤️stay positive always zero envy."

@mcallamano:

"Those artist wen their house de Ajah how OBO wan take con visit them now."

@rondirossiofficial:

"SwissBeats bought this car for Alicia Keys and we only say it once when it was being presented to her. Davido bought the exact same car and people are making it seem like it's not the car we see everywhere, just with a different color."

@alajo_adugbo:

"I talk ahm say this kind motor, the owner no dey drive ahm …. You can’t buy a community and drive it yourself, you need a driver na only OBO fit run ahm I will never be poor."

@hybee_solid:

"Which one be next time buy am na” na them de push Pesin to order azul for club."

Davido shows off his fleet of cars minutes after acquiring a 2023 Maybach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the award-winning Nigerian singer Davido recently displayed the fleet of automobiles in his garage.

On his Instagram feed, the multibillionaire musician proudly displayed two brand-new vehicles.

Despite not saying much, Davido challenged his followers to demonstrate a stronger force for him.

