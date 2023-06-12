A Nigerian lady seeking to set a Guinness World Record for the longest painting period has got approval to do so

Celebrating her approval mail from the organisation on Twitter, the lady called for Nigerians' support

Many people who thronged her tweet said that they would love to be part of her journey come October

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A brilliant Nigerian painter, Oyinlola, has shown how happy she was after Guinness World Records accepted her application to break the record of the longest painting time.

The lady said the task would commence from Saturday, October 28, to Monday, October 30. She called it "an incredible journey of creativity".

The lady called for Nigerians' support. Photo source: @lola_mewu, @GWR

Source: Twitter

Guinness World Records accepted lady's application

She asked Nigerians to join her on the mission to make the country proud. The painter also said she would be seeking sponsorship for the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In her words:

"But I can't do it alone. I'm seeking sponsors to help make this historic event possible. By supporting me, you'll not only be part of a record-breaking achievement, but also contribute to the promotion of art and creativity worldwide."

See her post here:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@billionairenoco said:

"Let's goooooooooooooooo. God's got youuuuuuuu."

@Mzdharmie said:

"This is huge."

@crunchyoreoX said:

"Yooooo. That's crazyyyyyyyy."

@_molara said:

"Wowww Oyin…this is really amazing. I’m rooting for you."

@_yomiee_ said:

"Congratulationsssss. I’m really rooting for you."

@teminiikan said:

"Now this is how to go about it. We're for you girl."

@OluMichael_ said:

"Looking forward to the date, we will be here to support you."

@TweetOnReality said:

"Honestly nothing like have a good news and I can imagine how happy it is to receive such a recognition. Big congratulations."

@its_daqueen said:

"Oh this is lit. Congrats. I would love to see the gorgeous art that comes out of this. Nigerian women being awesome. Let's goooo."

Chef Dammy cooked for 53 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chef Damilola Adeparusi (Dammy) moved closer to reaching her 120-hour cooking target.

The Ekiti chef cooked for 53 hours. Over 200 viewers were hooked to her Instagram live session in the early hours of Sunday, June 11.

Lady repainted her room

In other news, a young Nigerian lady, @beautynain, went online to share a video of how she changed the look of her newly rented house despite staying on a budget.

Seeing that she did not have money to paint the house and pay for workmanship, the lady who described herself as an "independent woman" bought glitters and mixed them in two small buckets of paint she got for N2,000 each.

Source: Legit.ng