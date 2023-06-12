Music star Wizkid has caused a stir with a latest action on his verified official Instagram account

The singer, who had refused to get himself involved in the new and old cats drama started by his colleague Davido has unfollowed everyone except Naira Marley

The reason behind Wizkid's latest action is unknown, but netizens couldn't help but wonder what could have gone wrong

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun 'Wizkid' is trending on social media after he unfollowed everyone except Marlian label boss Naira Maley on his official Instagram account.

A quick look by Legit.ng on the singer's page showed other posts on his account are still there, except for the changes in people he is unfollowing.

Wizkid now follows only Naira Marley on Instagram. Credit: @wizkidayo @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

This is not the first time Wizkid would make headlines with his Instagram page; in 2019, the singer deleted every post on his timeline.

Wizkid's latest action comes days after his colleague and DMW label boss Davido started the new and old cats drama.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See a screenshot of Wizkid's IG account below:

Screenshot of Wizkid's post. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Netizens react as Wizkid follows only Naira Marley on IG

Legit.ng caption some of the reactions that have trailed the singer's action, see them below:

themaleek:

"Wizkid unfollow everybody for IG, con leave only Naira Marley?? I no understand."

OlayinkaDemoney:

"I trust my idolo, friend of everybody and enemy of none.."

JboyPeters001:

"That would be Naira Marley biggest achievement to brag about."

@_DadaSZN

"He no go unfollow hin loud plug now."

ghusee_walker:

"He wan stay in contact with e plug!"

Shuaib0lawale:

"Na Naira Marley be supplier ."

Nomorepainrgrts:

"Baba won drop jam."

thEugoFranchice

"WIZKID na confirmed INTROVERT Niga does much better in his own space, without the clouts, craze, wave & attention seeking. But not a lot of people know this. Maybe a collabo with Naira Marley could be on his agenda."

Wizkid breaks silence amid new and old cats drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid was unbothered by the ongoing drama about the new and old cats in the music industry.

The drama, which started on Thursday, June 8, saw DMW label boss Davido, in an interview, describe Grammy Award winner Burna Boy as a new cat while placing him in the same category with Fireboy DML, Asake and Rema.

However, Wizkid chose not to comment or throw shades as he took to his social media timeline to reveal that he’s dropping a new song soon.

Source: Legit.ng