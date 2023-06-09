Music star Wizkid has chosen to stay away from the ongoing drama about the new and old cats in the music industry

Wizkid, in a new post on his social media timeline, however, chose to announce a new music project is on the way

The Star Boy's unbothered natured has stirred different reactions, with many of his fans hailing him

Nigerian international star Ayo Wizkid Balogun seems unbothered by the ongoing drama about the new and old cats in the music industry.

The drama started on Thursday, June 8, after DMW label boss Davido in an interview, described Grammy Award winner Burna Boy as a new cat while placing him in the same category with Fireboy DML, Asake and Rema.

However, Wizkid chose not to comment on throw shades as he took to his social media timeline to reveal that he’s dropping a new song soon.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Netizens react as Wizkid announces a new song is on the way

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Wizkid's announcement. See the comments below:

bright___r:

"Wetin she tell am this time again ??."

ramsey_of_lagos:

"Timeless album no go gree the music enter top 50 ."

moniline___:

"Make wizkid sha lean from timeless he song No dey ginger me!."

prankhottie:

"Davido don give am publicity he rush wan release song ."

don_drailes:

"My Idolo no send Una papa… e just wanna drop song and do jada."

evve__lynn:

"Popsy knows it’s about that time ."

andreas_friedricho:

"All those nonsense nor concern this one o na make he just smoke Igbo and release music him just dey ."

franklin_more001:

"Osheeyyyy Biggest CAT ."

champsreign:

"Old cat don wake up."

misschidel:

"Papi the only reasonable cat."

