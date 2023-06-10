The New Cat drama started by Davido seems to have shifted to other areas in the entertainment industry

This comes as popular TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu declared him one of the first to blow the hosting game up

Not stopping there, Ebuka went on to make a funny comment about seeing new cats like comedian Bovi in the game

Popular media personnel and host of the leading reality show Big Brother Naija (BBN) Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has stirred funny reactions as he joined the new cats' conversation.

In a post via his social media timeline, Ebuka said he was one of those to blow up the hosting game in the entertainment industry.

Ebuka brags about his achievements. Credit: @ebuka @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Ebuka went on to make a remark about being happy to see new cats like comedian Bovi performing as hosts.

"So it feels good also seeing the new cats coming up, like Bovi," he said.

See his post below:

Bovi, others react to Ebuka's post

Comedian Bovi took to his Instastory to reply to Ebuka as he wrote:

See his post below:

Screenshot of Bovi's response. Credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

See other reactions, Legit.ng captured from Ebuka's comment section:

do2dtun:

"Ebuka are you not a néw cat.?"

nonny_of_troy:

"You have done well for yourself no cap, but I remember secondary schools days way before social media Chidi mokeme and Bob Manuel was a house hold name for gulder ultimate search. I no sure say them don do BBN season 1 self."

dareynow:

"Wetin make I come talk? ."

layomii2008:

"This is the first time I’m seeing you brag on anything and honestly I think you have all the bragging rights ."

md_bim:

" shaking table as always been your job ."

