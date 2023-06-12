Veteran actress Rita Edochie has been a huge supporter of Yul Edochie's first wife, May, since he married Judy Austin

In a new post on her page, the actress shared photos of May and, in her caption, revealed that she's still grieving but strong

Rita also added that the mum of three has been silent because she was well brought up

Rita Edochie has shared another post, giving netizens an update about Yul Edochie's first wife May.

On her Instagram page, the veteran actress shared a video compilation of May photos and added that she has been silent because she came from a home where she was well brought up.

Netizens praise Rita Edochie for supporting May Photo credit: @ritaedochie/@mayyuledochie

Edochie added that even though the now mum of three is still grieving, she has remained strong.

She also affirmed that Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin who have turned their marriage into content, will shut up soon.

"My darling daughter Queen May Ediochie is silent because she came from a him not a hut and she is well brought up. She is still grieving but she is strong. Drama King and drama devil will soon shut up, trust me."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Rita Edichie's post

As usual, Rita Edichie's post sparked reactions among her followers, with many commending her and anticipating May's return.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

franca_uzezi8:

"Being silent doesn't make one strong. When you speak out your mind will be free and your heart won't be heavy."

samanthancynthia:

"This is the type of inlaws that we need."

oluwatoyin_v:

"Drama king and drama devil got me laughing ,Mary may God continue to fight for you mama thanks "

maturedminds_mm:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ when you see a woman from a respectable home, you will know."

uniquenightwear_:

"Where this man go start to day beg from ??? Because he did her dirty "

maiya.leee:

"God bless you!! Your children will never beg for support, when they call for one person ...1 million people will stand up for them. You are a warrior ,them no reach !! @ritaedochie."

