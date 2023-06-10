Amidst the recent social media drama Yul Edochie & his second wife, Judy Austin, have engaged in controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has come out to hail his colleague's wife, May

Uche Maduagwu credited May Edochie for rejecting her estranged husband's proposal to be part of his harem of wives

The queer activist wrote on his page that by May rejecting Yul's proposal; she gave many other Nigerian women reasons to stand their ground against polygamy when faced with it

Famous, controversial actor and queer personality Uche Maduagwu has sparked reactions online with a heartfelt message he dedicated to his colleague, Yul Edochie's first wife, May.

Maduagwu, in his post, noted that May's decision not to accept Yul's polygamy proposal had inspired many Nigerian women to see that they're also powerful even in marriage.

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has stirred emotions online with a heartfelt message dedicated to Yul Edochie's first wife, May. Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu/@yuledochie/@mayyuledochie.

While also noting that May's act also gives many women the confidence never to accept what doesn't make them happy in marriages.

The controversial personality then fired shots at Yul Edochie, noting that his first wife is now way more celebrated than him, a celebrity.

See Uche Maduagwu's post hailing May Edochie below:

See how netizens reacted to Uche Maduagwu's post hailing May Edochie

@donomobauwagbale:

"Make she know go after married men later ohhh."

@iysha_kanu:

"She’s a woman of grace and she’s very beautiful, intelligent, sophisticated, loved, hard working and more."

@punchnewss.com.ng:

"Parents train your daughters very well. Queen May is a good example of a well-trained woman❤️. Beauty with lots of brain❤️."

@mengeviolet:

"The day the Queen will come out some people will not have space to do crazy prank."

@kaboggozamayi:

"She's a Queen indeed, her valuable words can't be wasted on people who deserve silence. Sometimes the most powerful thing one can say to clowns is nothing at all."

@ify.interiors:

"Do you why I love this May. She got class and knows how to carry herself."

@realjokesapart_18_02:

"That's right, bro. May is a queen and more. Her patience and maturity need to be emulated. I love her like kilode. May God bless her beyond measures for not accepting to be silenced."

@bebelebright:

"You are a wise man, sir! Thank you for your wise words!"

Uche Maduagwu blasts Judy over post about Yul and 1st wife's late son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has joined the Nigerians who have bashed Judy Austin for mourning Yul Edochie's late son with May, Kambili.

Maduagwu, in a post on his Instagram page, pointed out that Judy putting up a post about her first wife's son, knowing she hasn't been accepted, is a very insensitive move.

According to him, if Judy considered herself a part of their family, she should have called May to sympathize with her instead of a public post on Instagram.

