Yul Edochie's first wife, May, has been quiet since she lost her son, and an update from her has been shared online

Yul's aunt Rita Edochie in a new post on her page revealed that May is not getting separated from Yul, who is the husband of her youth

The actress also added that May is optimistic her husband would return to her after the spell cast on him expires

In an update via Yul Edochie's aunt, Rita Edochie, the actor's first wife May has revealed that they are not getting divorced.

According to the statement on Rita's Instagram page, May believes that any spell that has been cast on the husband of her youth will expire someday.

Yul Edochie's first wife says she's not leaving him Photo credit: @judyaustin1/@yuledochie/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The statement thanked netizens for their support and affirmed that May will speak up after mourning her late son Kambili.

Ending the statement, Rita noted that she is convinced that those calling May to leave her husband are either unmarried or from broken homes.

See the statement below:

"No divorce between queen May Yul Edochie and her husband, Yul Edochie. My great people in the world, queen May belives that any spell casted on the husband of her youth will surely expire someday. She will speak up after mourning her son Kambili.I still thank you all for the passionate love on our family and most especially, the only verified and known wife of Yul Edochie, queen May. I am convinced that those calling for her divorce are either not married or from a broken home."

See Rita's post below:

Netizens react to Rita Edocie's post

officialonyinyeokafor:

"I Stan ..I re Stan… I over Stan… May is a queen ….. ❤️❤️"

oladaniels_:

"God is God and God is no man. He said, One man and one wife. Whoever that came in to the house through the window is a th1ef. Heaven and earth will fight for May"

grace_ideal:

"This is the reason men will never stop messing up in marriages and relationships. Men always have a reason to be free from blame. Man cheat, it's either the other woman used juju to hold him or the wife pushed him out. Juju as if the other woman carry juju for bag dey Waka looking for someone's husband to hold on first sight."

cllassy_skin:

"The devil came to steal(stole her husband)kill(killed her son)and to destroy (destroying her marriage)but God will fight for her and her marriage and her children."

eze.rosemary.1:

"Every one needs Mummy Rita Edochie as a friend and Family Member"

Source: Legit.ng